CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Hijab#Movies#WarInUkraine#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#Parliament
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 16 March 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 16 March 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 16th March 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: March 16, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

March 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

WHEAT - INDIA SENDS 4TH SHIPMENT OF WHEAT TO AFGHANISTAN

  • INDIA’S HUMANITARIAN AID TO AFGHANISTAN
  • 2,000 MT OF WHEAT SENT TO AFGHAN VIA PAKISTAN
March 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SCHOOL FIRST, NOT SCARF - THERE WAS PRESSURE ON HC:CFI LEVELS ALLEGATIONS

  • COURT WAS COMPARING HIJAB AND SAFFRON SHAWL: CFI
  • CFI LEVELS SERIOUS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST HC
March 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM - PM INTERACTS WITH EMBASSY OFFICIALS INVOLVED IN OP

  • OFFICIALS INVOLVED IN THE UKRAINE EVACUATION
  • PM INTERACTS WITH OPERATION GANGA TEAM
  • PM THANKS THE EVACUATION TEAM OVER OPERATION GANGA
March 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

OPERATION GANGA - PM'S THANKSGIVING FOR OP GANGA SUCCESS

    March 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - VOLKSWAGEN PAUSES OPs AT 3 CHINA PLANT AMID COVID

      Read more

      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

      Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

      More News