Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 20 March 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 20 March 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 20th March 2022

By News18/ Updated: March 20, 2022, 05:55 IST

March 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SHAH - HM HOLDS 2ND SECURITY REVIEW MEET IN J&K

    March 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    LAKSHYA - LAKSHYA SEN BEATS MALAYSIA'S LEE ZII JIA

      March 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      HIJAB - ALIYAH ASSADI, UDUPI PETITIONER TO APPROACH SC

      • UDUPI PETITIONER SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
      • ‘HIJAB IS OUR IDENTITY, WILL FIGHT FOR IT’
      • I AM NOT A PART OF CFI: UDUPI PETITIONER
      March 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      FS - HARSH VARDHAN SHRINGLA BRIEFS MEDIA

      • 6 AGREEMENTS INKED B/W INDIA-JAPAN: FOREIGN SECY
      • ‘3 ON CYBER SECURITY,DEVT & WASTE WATER MANAGEMENT’
      • ‘MARUTI SUZUKI TO SET UP ELECTRIC VEHICLE PLANT’
      • E-VEHICLE PLANT TO BE SET UP IN GUJARAT: SHRINGLA
      • ‘BOTH PMs DISCUSSED INDO-CHINA BORDER ISSUE’
      • INDIA CAN’T HOLD BUSINESS WITHOUT RESOLUTIONS: SECY
      March 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      COVID - CHINA REPORTS FIRST TWO COVID DEATHS IN OVER 1 YR

        March 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        AMIT SHAH - DAY 2 OF HM AMIT SHAH'S JAMMU VISIT TODAY

          March 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          ALL ENGLAND OPEN - ALL ENGLAND OPEN: LAKSHYA SEN STORMS INTO FINALS

            If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

            Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

            All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

