CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IPL2022#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#AssemblyElections
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 23 March 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 23 March 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 23rd March 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: March 23, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

March 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SHAH - HM HOLDS 2ND SECURITY REVIEW MEET IN J&K

    March 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    NTAGI - 'NTAGI RECOMMENDS 2ND JAB DOSE AFTER 8-16 WEEKS'

    • PRESENTLY, 2ND DOSE GIVEN AFTER 12-16 WEEKS
    • COVISHIELD 2ND DOSE AFTER 8-16 WEEKS: SOURCE
    • SOURCES ON 2ND DOSE OF COVISHIELD VACCINE
    March 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    HIJAB - KARNATAKA EDUCATION MIN SLAMS HIJAB PROTESTERS

    • THEY ARE NOT INTERESTED IN EDUCATION: B C NAGESH
    • ‘HIJAB PROTESTERS WANT TO DISTURB OTHER GIRLS’
    • ‘WHOEVER MISSES THE EXAM WON’T GET 2ND CHANCE’
    March 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    FS - HARSH VARDHAN SHRINGLA BRIEFS MEDIA

    • 6 AGREEMENTS INKED B/W INDIA-JAPAN: FOREIGN SECY
    • ‘3 ON CYBER SECURITY,DEVT & WASTE WATER MANAGEMENT’
    • ‘MARUTI SUZUKI TO SET UP ELECTRIC VEHICLE PLANT’
    • E-VEHICLE PLANT TO BE SET UP IN GUJARAT: SHRINGLA
    • ‘BOTH PMs DISCUSSED INDO-CHINA BORDER ISSUE’
    • INDIA CAN’T HOLD BUSINESS WITHOUT RESOLUTIONS: SECY
    March 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BORIS - SPOKE TO PM MODI OVER UKRAINE CRISIS: UK PM

    • UK-INDIA TIES CONTINUE TO GROW STRONGLY: UK PM
    • ‘WILL BUILD ON OUR TRADE, SECURITY, BUSINESS TIES’
    March 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    AMIT SHAH - DAY 2 OF HM AMIT SHAH'S JAMMU VISIT TODAY

      Read more

      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

      Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

      More News