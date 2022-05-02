CHANGE LANGUAGE
BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 02 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

May 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

YOGI 2.0 - YOGI 2.0: MAJOR RESHUFFLE IN TOP BUREAUCRACY

  • BUREAUCRATIC RESHUFFLE:16 IAS OFFICERS TRANSFERRED
  • RADHA CHAUHAN GIVEN ADDL CHARGE OF STATE TAX
  • NARENDRA BHUSHAN MADE SECY OF PUBLIC WORKS DEPT
  • SURENDRA SINGH MADE CHIEF OFFICER OF GREATER NOIDA
  • NITIN GOKARN SHIFTED TO URBAN PLANNING DEPARTMENT
  • DEEPAK KUMAR KEPT SECY OF BASIC EDUCATION DEPT
  • MANOJ KR SINGH APPOINTED AS THE NEW APC OF UP
May 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

RANA - RANAS CASE: COURT RESERVES ORDER FOR MONDAY

  • COURT TO GIVE BAIL PLEA ORDER ON MONDAY
May 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM'S REMARKS AT SANATAN MANDIR IN CANADA

  • AFTER INDEPENDENCE SARDAR SAHEB RESTORED SOMNATH:PM
  • ‘TEMPLE WAS RESTORED TO REMIND INDIA OF HERITAGE’
  • ‘TEMPLE REFLECTED INDIA’S HERITAGE ON NEW FOOTING’
  • MANY INDIANS LIVE IN FOREIGN NATIONS: PM MODI
  • THAT DOESN’T NOT REDUCE INDIANS INDIANNESS: PM
  • INDIANS SERVES HONESTY IN OTHER NATIONS:PM MODI
  • DEMOCRATIC VALUES RESIDES IN EVERY INDIANS: PM MODI
May 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PATIALA - PATIALA CLASH:KEY ACCUSED SENT TO POLICE CUSTODY

  • KEY ACCUSED SENT TO 5-DAY POLICE REMAND
May 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

LOVE JIHAD - CHRISTIAN GROUP TO ATTEND LOVE JIHAD DEBATE, KERALA

  • ‘CONTROVERSIAL ALLIANCE’ IN KERALA
  • CHRISTIAN BODY AT HINDU SUMMIT’S HALAL CHARCHA
  • 1ST-TIME EVER: CHRISTIAN BODY AT HINDU SAMMELAN
  • THERE IS NO LOVE JIHAD IN THE COUNTRY: IUML MP
  • EVENT CREATES CONFUSION: IUML MP BASHEER TO NEWS18
  • THIS IS HIGHLY CONDEMNABLE: IUML MP
  • BJP ADDING FUEL TO FIRE: IUML MP BASHEER TO NEWS18
  • NEED TO ADDRESS ‘ISLAMIC RADICALISM’: EASWAR
  • NEED AN ANTI-CONVERSION LAW: RAHUL EASWAR
  • FORCED CONVERSIONS MUST STOP: CHRISTIAN FORUM
  • POLITICS WRONG ON SOCIAL EVENT: CHRISTIAN FORUM
  • CHRISTIAN GROUP AT HINDU SUMMIT IN KERALA
  • ‘LOVE JIHAD’ DEBATE AT HINDU SUMMIT IN KERALA
May 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

HUBBALI VIOLENCE - HUBBALI VIOLENCE ACCUSED ATTEMPTS SUICIDE

  • ACCUSED WAS RUSHED TO HOSPITAL BY POLICE
May 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

HUBBALI - ACCUSED TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AND NOW OUT OF DANGER

    May 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - BIG MILESTONE TO CHILDREN'S VACCINATION

    • 60% CHILDREN GIVEN 1ST COVID JAB: HEALTH MIN
