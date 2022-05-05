BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 05 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 05 May 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

May 05, 2022, 05:55 IST

May 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

RANAS - RANAS TO BE RELEASED ON BAIL TOMORROW

    May 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - NOW: PM MODI LEAVES FOR PARIS

    • PM MODI HEADS TO PARIS
    • PM MODI TAKES OFF FROM DENMARK FOR PARIS
    May 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    JODHPUR - R'STHAN CM GEHLOT SLAMS BJP GOVERNMENT

    • ALL EYES ON HOW DEMOCRACY IS BEING KILLED: GEHLOT
    • ‘BJP KILLING DEMOCRACY WITH BULLDOZER MODEL’
    May 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    J&K - J&K DELIMITATION PANEL TO MEET IN DELHI

    • 43 ASSEMBLY SEATS FOR JAMMU: SOURCES
    • 47 ASSEMBLY SEATS FOR KASHMIR: SOURCES
    May 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - COVOVAX AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE ABOVE AGE 12

    • COVOVAX AVAILABLE FOR ADULTS: ADAR POONAWALLA
