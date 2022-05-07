CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 07 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 07 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 7th May 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: May 07, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

May 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SL - PREZ GOTABAYA DECLARES EMERGENCY LAW IN SL

  • EMERGENCY LAW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
  • SL GIVES SWEEPING POWERS TO TROOPS AMID PROTESTS
May 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM CHAIRS REVIEW MEET ON MONSOON PREPAREDNESS

  • PM ALSO TAKES STOCK OF HEATWAVE MANAGEMENT
May 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

COVID - COVOVAX AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE ABOVE AGE 12

  • COVOVAX AVAILABLE FOR ADULTS: ADAR POONAWALLA
May 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE - EXPOSED: PAKISTAN'S DIRTIEST K-TRICK YET

  • EXPOSED: THE NEW KASHMIR TERROR NEXUS
  • EXCL: DESPERATE PAK SHOWS KASHMIR TERROR HOMEGROWN
  • EXPOSED:TERRORISTS ON PAK PAYROLL ASKED TO ATTACK
  • EXPOSED: LeT, HIZBUL ROPED IN TO MOUNT ATTACKS
  • EXPOSED: AL-BADR ROPED IN TO MOUNT ATTACKS
  • BIG DETAILS OF NIA CHARGESHEET ACCESSED
  • EXPOSED: ATTACKS PLANNED AGAINST BJP NETAS
  • EXPOSED: ATTACKS PLANNED AGAINST CIVILIANS
  • EXPOSED: ‘HYBRID TERROR’ DEPLOYED IN J&K
  • EXPOSED: LOCAL, GULLIBLE YOUTHS BRAINWASHED
  • EXPOSED:HYBRID TERRORISTS TRAINED ONLINE
  • EXPOSED:HINA BHATT, ALTAF BUKHARI WERE ON TARGET
May 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

BAGGA - BAGGA TAKEN TO DEEN DAYAL UPADHYAYA HOSPITAL

  • BAGGA TAKEN FOR MEDICAL CHECKUP
If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

