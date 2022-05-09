CHANGE LANGUAGE
BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 09 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 9th May 2022

By News18/ Updated: May 09, 2022, 05:55 IST

May 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM MODI CHAIRS HIGH-LEVEL MEET ON NEP 2020

    May 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    IMRAN KHAN - CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE ON IMRAN KHAN

    • IMRAN KHAN & JOURNALIST FRIENDS UNDER ISI SCANNER
    • N18 ACCESSES LETTER SENT TO PRO IMRAN JOURNALISTS
    • FIA TO CARRY OUT PROBE FOR CIRCULATING WRONG VDO
    • ATTEMPTS MADE TO DRAG PAK ARMY IN POLITICAL ROW:FIA
    • FIA SENDS LETTER TO PRO- IMRAN JOURNALISTS
    • PROVOCATIVE STATEMENTS ARE DAMAGING: FIA
    • PAK ARMY EXPECTS ALL TO ABIDE BY THE LAW: FIA
    • KEEP PAK ARMY OUT OF POLITICAL DISCOURSE: FIA
    May 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - COVID SCARE HITS DELHI CAPITAL TEAM

    • DC NET BOWLER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID
    May 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE - EXPOSED: PAKISTAN'S DIRTIEST K-TRICK YET

    • EXPOSED: THE NEW KASHMIR TERROR NEXUS
    • EXCL: DESPERATE PAK SHOWS KASHMIR TERROR HOMEGROWN
    • EXPOSED:TERRORISTS ON PAK PAYROLL ASKED TO ATTACK
    • EXPOSED: LeT, HIZBUL ROPED IN TO MOUNT ATTACKS
    • EXPOSED: AL-BADR ROPED IN TO MOUNT ATTACKS
    • BIG DETAILS OF NIA CHARGESHEET ACCESSED
    • EXPOSED: ATTACKS PLANNED AGAINST BJP NETAS
    • EXPOSED: ATTACKS PLANNED AGAINST CIVILIANS
    • EXPOSED: ‘HYBRID TERROR’ DEPLOYED IN J&K
    • EXPOSED: LOCAL, GULLIBLE YOUTHS BRAINWASHED
    • EXPOSED:HINA BHATT, ALTAF BUKHARI WERE ON TARGET
    May 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BAGGA - TAJINDER BAGGA SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

    • BAGGA DETAILS HIS ARREST, RELEASE ON CNN-NEWS18
    • MAN IN EYE OF STORM SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
    • ONLY CHANNEL TO INTERVIEW TAJINDER BAGGA
    • I HAVE FULL FAITH IN THE COURT: BAGGA
    • ‘WON’T STEP BACK’, BAGGA DARES KEJRIWAL
    • PUNJAB POLICE HAD NO ARREST WARRANT: BAGGA
    • ‘KEJRIWAL THINKS HE IS BIGGER THAN BABASAHEB’
    • AAP GOVT MISUSING POLICE FORCE: BAGGA
    • MY STATEMENT WAS MISINTERPRETED: BAGGA
    • I WILL NOT APOLOGISE TO KEJRIWAL: BAGGA
    May 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    AMAN CHOPRA - RAJASTHAN POLICE AT AMAN CHOPRA'S RESIDENCE

    • RAJASTHAN POLICE CONTINUE TO TARGET N18 JOURNALIST
    • POLICE AT AMAN CHOPRA’S HOME DESPITE COURT ORDER
    • 6 POLICE PERSONNEL PRESENT AT CHOPRA’S HOME
