CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#CycloneAsani#Coronavirus
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 10 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 10 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 10th May 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: May 10, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

May 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

RANA - NAVNEET RANA & RAVI RANA MEET SPEAKER OM BIRLA

  • RANA COUPLE MEET LS SPEAKER OM BIRLA IN DELHI
May 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PUNJAB - SENIOR OFFICERS ON THE SPOT: MOHALI POLICE

  • MOHALI POLCE: A MINOR EXPLOSION REPORTED
  • ‘MINOR EXPLOSION OUTSIDE PUNJAB POLICE HQ’
  • NO DAMAGE REPORTED YET: MOHALI POLICE
  • ‘SENIOR OFFICERS ON SPOT, INVESTIGATION DONE’
  • FORENSIC TEAMS HAVE BEEN CALLED: MOHALI POLICE
May 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM MODI CHAIRS HIGH-LEVEL MEET ON NEP 2020

    May 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    LOUDSPEAKER ROW - 'WILL IMPLEMENT SC RULING ON LOUDSPEAKERS STRICTLY'

    • K’TAKA CM BOMMAI ON AZAAN ROW
    • BOMMAI TO DISCUSS ISSUE WITH SENIOR POLICE TODAY
    • DIRECTED OFFICERS TO EXECUTE ORDERS: BOMMAI
    May 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    DELHI DEMOLITION DANGAL - DELHI BJP CHIEF ADESH GUPTA SPEAKS TO NEWS18

    • DELHI BJP CHIEF ON SHAHEEN DEMOLITION DRIVE
    • ‘AAP & CONG LEADERS TRIED TO STOP DEMOLITION DRIVE’
    • ‘LEGAL ACTION SHOULD BE TAKEN FOR STOPPING DRIVE’
    • ACTION SHOULD BE TAKEN, IRRESPECTIVE OF PARTY:BJP
    • MCD CONDUCTS SUCH DRIVES REGULARLY:DELHI BJP CHIEF
    • BJP: AAP IS SHELTERING BANGLADESHI ROHINGYAS
    • SHAHEEN DRIVE WAS GIVEN COMMUNAL COLOUR: BJP
    • JAHANGIRPURI DRIVE WAS NOT DONE ON RELIGION: BJP
    • ‘THERE WERE GUPTAS & JHAS IN JAHANGIRPURI AS WELL’
    • VOTE BANK POLITICS BY AAP & CONGRESS: BJP
    • AAP SHELTERING ROHINGYAS INSTEAD OF DEPORTING: BJP
    • ROHINGYAS NOT GOOD FOR DELHI: ADESH GUPTA
    • SHAHEEN BAGH DRIVE GIVEN COMMUNAL VIEW POINT: BJP
    • APPEASEMENT POLITICS BY AAP: DELHI BJP CHIEF
    • BJP: THIS IS SDMC’S 40TH ENCROACHMENT DRIVE
    May 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - COVID SCARE HITS DELHI CAPITAL TEAM

    • DC NET BOWLER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID
    May 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BAGGA - TAJINDER BAGGA SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

    • BAGGA DETAILS HIS ARREST, RELEASE ON CNN-NEWS18
    • MAN IN EYE OF STORM SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
    • ONLY CHANNEL TO INTERVIEW TAJINDER BAGGA
    • I HAVE FULL FAITH IN THE COURT: BAGGA
    • ‘WON’T STEP BACK’, BAGGA DARES KEJRIWAL
    • PUNJAB POLICE HAD NO ARREST WARRANT: BAGGA
    • ‘KEJRIWAL THINKS HE IS BIGGER THAN BABASAHEB’
    • AAP GOVT MISUSING POLICE FORCE: BAGGA
    • MY STATEMENT WAS MISINTERPRETED: BAGGA
    • I WILL NOT APOLOGISE TO KEJRIWAL: BAGGA
    May 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    AMAN CHOPRA - RAJASTHAN POLICE AT AMAN CHOPRA'S RESIDENCE

    • RAJASTHAN POLICE CONTINUE TO TARGET N18 JOURNALIST
    • POLICE AT AMAN CHOPRA’S HOME DESPITE COURT ORDER
    • 6 POLICE PERSONNEL PRESENT AT CHOPRA’S HOME
    Read more

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

    Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

    More News