CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#CycloneAsani#Coronavirus
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 12 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 12 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 12th May 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: May 12, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

May 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SRI LANKA - ATTACK WAS WELL ORGANISED & WELL FINANCED: SL LoP

  • SL MP MAHINDA RAJAPAKSA’S SON ON N18
  • ‘SUCCESSOR MUST STEP IN BEFORE PM RESIGNS’
  • NAMAL RAJAPAKSA SPEAKS EXCLUSIVELY TO CNN-NEWS18
May 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SEDITION LAW - TOP GOVT SOURCES RESPONDS TO SC SEDITION LAW ORDER

  • GOVT SOURCES CITE PM’S INTERVENTION
  • ORDER EXTENSIVELY QUOTES GoI AFFIDAVIT:GOVT SOURCE
  • GOVT’S VIEW FORMS THE BASIS OF SC ORDER: SOURCE
  • SOURCE:OTHER OFFENCES IN KOREGAON CASE TO GO ON
  • OFFENCES IN SHARJEEL IMAM CASE TO GO ON: SOURCE
May 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

RANAS - RANAS: WHY SEND NOTICES 15 YRS POST CONSTRUCTION?

  • NAVNEET RANA & RAVI RANA ADDRESS MEDIA
  • ‘BOOKED UNDER SEDITION FOR CHANTING CHALISA’
  • ‘WE ARE THANKING SC FOR ITS ORDER ON SEDITION’
  • ‘FOR 14 DAYS THEY KEPT NAVNEET RANA IN JAIL’
  • BMC HARASSING US NOW BY SENDING NOTICES: RANA
  • IN MUMBAI, WE ONLY HAVE ONE FLAT: RAVI RANA
  • ‘NAVNEET RANA HAD TO BE ADMITTED TO HOSPITAL’
  • THIS IS NOT BALASAHEB’S SHIVSENA: RAVI RANA
  • EVEN LILAVATI HOSPITAL BEING HARASSED: RAVI RANA
  • RANA: THE WHOLE NATION IS WATCHING WHAT’S HAPPENING
  • UDDHAV DESTROYING DREAMS OF BALASAHEB: RAVI RANA
May 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM - PM MODI TO PARTICIPATE IN 2ND GLOBAL COVID SUMMIT

  • PM TO VIRTUALLY ATTEND COVID SUMMIT TOMORROW
  • 2ND GLOBAL COVID VIRTUAL SUMMIT: PM MODI TO ATTEND
May 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MOHALI BLAST - CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES EXCLUSIVE CCTV OF ATTACK

  • MEGA CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE UNRAVELS ‘MOHALI PLOT’
  • EXCL 1: LAUNCHER USED FOR ATTACK ON CAMERA
  • EXCLUSIVE 2: LAUNCHER FOUND LAST NIGHT ON CAM
  • EXCLUSIVE 3: MOMENT OF ATTACK CAUGHT ON CAMERA
  • EXCL 4: MOMENT RPG WAS FIRED AT POLICE INTEL HQ
  • EXCL 5: MOMENT RPG WAS FIRED FROM MOVING CAR
May 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

DELHI DEMOLITION DANGAL - PROTEST AGAINST RAZING DRIVE IN DELHI'S DWARKA

  • BULLDOZER ROLLS IN WEST DELHI’S DWARKA
May 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

COVID - COVID SCARE HITS DELHI CAPITAL TEAM

  • DC NET BOWLER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID
May 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

AMAN CHOPRA - BIG RELIEF FOR NEWS18 JOURNALIST AMAN CHOPRA

  • RAJASTHAN HC STAYS AMAN CHOPRA’S ARREST
Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

More News