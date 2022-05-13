CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 13 May 2022: After HP Assembly, 'Khalistan Zindabad' Seen Painted on Wall of Park in Punjab, FIR Filed

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 13 May 2022: After HP Assembly, 'Khalistan Zindabad' Seen Painted on Wall of Park in Punjab, FIR Filed

FOR 13th May 2022

By News18/ Updated: May 13, 2022, 05:55 IST

May 13, 2022 22:30 (IST)

CONGRESS - HARDIK:ASKED CONG TO GIVE ME MORE RESPONSIBILITY

    May 13, 2022 22:05 (IST)

    MUNDKA FIRE - FIRE BREAKS OUT NEAR MUNDKA METRO ST, DELHI

    • THIRD FLOOR OF BUILDING YET TO BE SEARCHED
    • 27 BODIES RECOVERED, 50 RESCUED
    • MUNDKA FIRE: 30 FIRE TENDERS ON THE SPOT
    • FIRE INITIATED FROM THE 1ST FLOOR OF THE BUILDING
    • OWNER OF THE BUILDING UNDER POLICE CUSTODY
    • AREA CORDONED OFF, RESCUE OPERATIONS STILL ON
    • EXCLUSIVE VISUALS OF RESCUE OPERATIONS
    • MORE FIRE TENDERS ARE CALLED ON THE SPOT
    May 13, 2022 21:30 (IST)

    CONG - INSIDE TRACK OF CONG'S CHINTAN SHIVIR

    • SOURCES: DEMAND TO MAKE RAHUL PARTY PREZ AGAIN
    • SONIA MUST LEAD CONG FOREVER: SOURCES
    May 13, 2022 18:30 (IST)

    CONGRESS - NO HIDE AND SEEK GAME WITH CONG, CLAIMS HARDIK

      May 13, 2022 18:30 (IST)

      CONG - CONG 'REBEL' HARDIK PATEL SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

      • CONG ‘REBEL’ HARDIK PATEL SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
      • SENIOR LEADERS HAVE THEIR OWN OPINIONS:HARDIK PATEL
      • ‘YOUNG NETAS NOT ALLOWED TO WORK IN MANY PLACES’
      May 13, 2022 18:15 (IST)

      RAHUL BHAT - KASHMIRI PANDIT RAHUL BHAT'S MURDER AVENGED

      • FORCES AVENGE KILLING OF RAHUL BHAT
      May 13, 2022 17:30 (IST)

      ENCOUNTER - BANDIPORA ENCOUNTER: 2 TERRORISTS GUNNED DOWN

        May 13, 2022 17:15 (IST)

        KATRA BUS FIRE - KATRA BUS FIRE: 4 DEAD, 22 PILGRIMS INJURED

        • CAUSE OF FIRE BEING ASCERTAINED
        • FORENSIC TEAM REACH AT ACCIDENT SITE
        • KATRA BUS FIRE: PROBE UNDERWAY
        May 13, 2022 17:00 (IST)

        CNN-NEWS18 - TOP INTEL SOURCES ON HYBRID TERRORISTS

        • CNN-NEWS18 EXPOSES ROOTS OF HYBRID TERROR
        • EXPOSED: ROLE OF U.P & BIHAR CLERICS
        • EXPOSED:CLERICS INSTIGATE J&K YOUTH TOWARDS JIHAD
        • EXPOSED: OUTSIDE CLERICS BEHIND RADICALISATION
        • EXPOSED: OUTSIDE CLERICS RUN RADICALISATION CAMPS
        May 13, 2022 16:35 (IST)

        MOHALI BLAST - MOHALI BLAST: MAIN ACCUSED ARRESTED

        • BIG DEVELOPMENT IN MOHALI TERROR ATTACK
        • ACCUSED LANDA LINKED TO TERRORIST RINDA
        • N18 WAS FIRST TO TELL YOU RINDA LINK TO MOHALI CASE
        May 13, 2022 16:25 (IST)

        UAE - UAE PREZ SHEIKH KHALIFA BIN ZAYED PASSES AWAY

          May 13, 2022 16:05 (IST)

          RANAS - RANAS TO RECITE HANUMAN CHALISA AT CP IN DELHI

          • FRESH TWIST TO HANUMAN CHALISA POLITICS
          May 13, 2022 15:25 (IST)

          ELON MUSK - FAKE ACCOUNTS REPRESENT 5% OF USERS: ELON MUSK

            May 13, 2022 15:25 (IST)

            ELON - TWITTER DEAL TEMPORARILY ON HOLD: ELON MUSK

              May 13, 2022 15:05 (IST)

              TAMIL NADU - TAMIL NADU MINISTER TRIGGERS HINDI-ENG DEBATE

              • DMK: MANTRI WAS REFERRING TO A FACT
              • THEY ARE CLEARLY INSTIGATING: BJP COUNTERS
              • BJP DEMANDS RESIGNATION OF T.M MIN FOR TAUNT
              • TAMIL NADU MINISTER TRIGGERS HINDI-ENG DEBATE
              • TAMIL NADU EDUCATION MINISTER MOCKS HINDI
              • HINDI SPEAKERS EQUATED TO PAANI PURI SELLERS BY MIN
              May 13, 2022 14:50 (IST)

              KASHMIR KILLING - J&K L-G MEETS FAMILY OF PANDIT RAHUL BHAT

                May 13, 2022 14:44 (IST)

                After HP Assembly, 'Khalistan Zindabad' Seen Painted on Wall of Park in Punjab, FIR Filed

                Khalistan Zindabad’ (all hail Khalistan) was found painted on a wall of a park in Punjab, police said Thursday. The graffiti hailing the separatist movement was seen in Bazigar Basti, Faridkot.

                “Our team is there. CCTV footage is being checked. Teams are working on it and FIR has also been registered. Police has been kept on alert, Naka-check post has also been set up," the SSP was quoted as saying in a report by ANI.

                May 13, 2022 14:15 (IST)

                KERALA HIGH COURT - SCATHING OBSERVATIONS BY KERALA HC ON PFI, SDPI

                • OBSERVATION 1: PFI, SDPI ‘EXTREMIST ORGANISATIONS’
                • OBSERVATION 2: INDULGE IN SERIOUS ACTS OF VIOLENCE
                • OBSERVATION 3: EXTREMIST GROUPS NOT BANNED
                May 13, 2022 14:15 (IST)

                KERALA - KERALA HC CALLS PFI, SDPI 'EXTREMIST GROUPS'

                • OBSERVATION 2: INDULGE IN SERIOUS ACTS OF VIOLENCE
                • OBSERVATION 3: SDPI, PFI INDULGE IN CONVERSIONS
                Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

