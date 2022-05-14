CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 14 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 14 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 14th May 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: May 14, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

May 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM - INDIA SUPPLIED OVER 200 MILLION DOSES: PM

  • 200 MILLION DOSES TO 98 COUNTRIES: PM MODI
  • PM MODI: IN INDIA WE USE TRADITIONAL MEDICINES
  • COORDINATED EFFORT NEEDED TO COMBAT PANDEMIC: PM
May 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MUNDKA FIRE - DELHI: FIRE IN 3-STOREY COMMERCIAL BUILDING

  • THIRD FLOOR OF BUILDING YET TO BE SEARCHED
  • 27 BODIES RECOVERED, 50 RESCUED
  • MUNDKA FIRE: 30 FIRE TENDERS ON THE SPOT
  • DISTRESSED BY THE TRAGIC FIRE ACCIDENT:PREZ KOVIND
  • PREZ CONVEYS CONDOLENCES ‘TO BEREAVED FAMILIES’
  • FIRE INITIATED FROM THE 1ST FLOOR OF THE BUILDING
  • OWNER OF THE BUILDING UNDER POLICE CUSTODY
  • AREA CORDONED OFF, RESCUE OPERATIONS STILL ON
  • PM MODI: EXTREMELY SADDENED BY LOSS OF LIVES
  • PM: MY THOUGHTS WITH BEREAVED FAMILIES
  • PM: WISH THE INJURED SPEEDY RECOVERY
  • PM ANNOUNCES EX-GRATIA TO NEXT OF KIN OF THE DEAD
  • 2 L EX-GRATIA TO THE KIN OF DEAD: PM MODI
  • 50 K EX-GRATIA TO THE INJURED: PM MODI
  • SHOCKED BY THE NEWS OF DELHI FIRE: SITHARAMAN
  • PAINED BY LOSS OF LIVES IN FIRE:RAHUL GANDHI
  • NADDA:SADDENED BY LOSS OF LIVES, CONDOLENCES TO KIN
  • FIRE IN DELHI’S MUNDKA IS HORRIFIC:RAJNATH SINGH
  • WISH THE INJURED A SPEEDY RECOVERY: MANDAVIYA
May 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

KASHMIR - POLICE FIRE TEAR GAS TO DISPERSE PROTESTERS

  • CRPF, POLICE CLEARING BUDGAM PROTEST SITE
  • SRINAGAR BUDGAM HIGHWAY BEING CLEARED
  • RAHUL’S WIFE SHOULD GET JOB IN JAMMU: MOTHER
  • MOTHER BREAKS DOWN, SEEKS JUSTICE
  • RAHUL BHAT’S MOTHER SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
  • MOTHER INCONSOLABLE AFTER SON KILLED
  • FATHER INCONSOLABLE AFTER RAHUL’S DEATH
  • RAHUL BHAT’S FATHER DEMANDS INVESTIGATION
  • FATHER SEEKS STRINGENT PUNISHMENT FOR TERRORISTS
  • FATHER DEMANDS JUSTICE FOR RAHUL
  • ‘NO ONE CAME TO HIS RESCUE’, WIFE BREAKS DOWN
  • SLAIN KASHMIRI PANDIT’S WIFE PLEADS FOR JUSTICE
  • SPOKE TO HIM 10 MINUTES BEFORE HE WAS SHOT: WIFE
  • FAMILY IN TEARS AFTER RAHUL BHAT KILLED
  • PROTESTERS: WE WERE HOLDING A PEACEFUL STIR
  • PROTESTERS: WOMEN INJURED AFTER LATHICHARGE
  • LATHICHARGE FOR PEACEFUL STIR: PROTESTING PANDITS
  • TEARGAS FOR PEACEFUL STIR: PROTESTING PANDITS
  • CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE REPORTAGE FROM BUDGAM
  • CNN-NEWS18 LIVE AT BUDGAM PROTEST SITE
  • CNN-NEWS18 AT EPICENTRE OF PROTESTS
  • KASHMIRI PANDITS OUTRAGED OVER RAHUL BHAT’S KILLING
  • HE RECEIVED A LOT OF LOVE IN BUDGAM: WIFE
  • HE NEVER COMPLAINED OF ANY THREAT, CLAIMS WIFE
  • CNN-NEWS18 TRACKS DEMANDS OF KASHMIRI PANDITS
  • ONLY CHANNEL TO RAISE QUESTIONS ON SECURITY
  • ONLY CHANNEL TO REVEAL PAK HAND BEHIND ATTACK
  • ONLY CHANNEL TO DETAIL THE HATE ATTACK PLOT
  • 1ST CHANNEL TO SHOW LATHICHARGE ON PROTESTERS
  • FIRST CHANNEL TO PUT OUT FAMILY’S POINT OF VIEW
  • NEWS18 LEADS COVERAGE ON JUSTICE FOR RAHUL
May 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

J&K - PANDITS PROTEST FROM BUDGAM TO JAMMU

  • MASSIVE PROTESTS AGAINST KILLING OF RAHUL BHAT
  • L-G MEETS RELATIVES OF RAHUL BHAT
May 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

COVID - COVID SCARE HITS DELHI CAPITAL TEAM

  • DC NET BOWLER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID
May 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CONGRESS - HARDIK:ASKED CONG TO GIVE ME MORE RESPONSIBILITY

    May 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CONG - WANT PARTY STRUCTURE TO BE STRONG:HARDIK PATEL

    • CONG ‘REBEL’ HARDIK PATEL SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
    • SENIOR LEADERS HAVE THEIR OWN OPINIONS:HARDIK PATEL
    • ‘YOUNG NETAS NOT ALLOWED TO WORK IN MANY PLACES’
    May 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BIG GYANVAPI VERDICT - MUSLIM SIDE TO FILE REVIEW PETITION

    • MUSLIM GROUP OPPOSES THE GYANVAPI VERDICT
    • THE ORDER IS AGAINST THE LAW: MUSLIM SIDE
    Read more

