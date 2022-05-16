CHANGE LANGUAGE
BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 16 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 16th May 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: May 16, 2022, 05:55 IST

May 16, 2022 06:50 (IST)

ASSAM - ASSAM FLOODS: NEARLY 57, 000 PEOPLE AFFECTED

    May 16, 2022 06:35 (IST)

    BENGALURU CIVIC HORROR - MAN ELECTROCUTED AT BUS BAY IN BENGALURU

    • ANOTHER LIFE LOST TO CIVIC APATHY IN BENGALURU
    • 30-YEAR-OLD MAN DIES IN BENGALURU ON SATURDAY
    • MAN CAME IN CONTACT WITH LIVE WIRE, DIES IN B’LURU
    • CASE REGISTERED AT HEBBAL POLICE STATION
    May 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    THOMAS CUP - UNION MINISTER KIREN RIJIJU SPEAKS TO NEWS18

    • INDIA HAS GREAT SPORTING TRADITION: KIREN RIJIJU
    • ‘KHELO INDIA TRANSFORMED INDIA’S SPORTING CULTURE’
    • INDIAN PLAYERS ARE MORE CONFIDENT NOW: RIJIJU
    • INDIA HAS EMERGED AS A SPORTING NATION: MIN
    May 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RANA - NOW: NAVNEET RANA & RAVI RANA ADDRESS MEDIA

      May 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM MODI - PM MODI CONGRATULATES NEW PRESIDENT OF THE UAE

        May 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        MUNDKA - NHRC SENDS NOTICE TO AAP GOVT OVER MUNDKA FIRE

        • NHRC: CITY AUTHORITIES LEARNT LITTLE FROM PAST
        • MUNDKA FIRE: NHRC ISSUES NOTICE TO DELHI GOVT
        May 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        MANIK SAHA - PM MODI CONGRATULATES NEW TRIPURA CM SAHA

        • PM: SAHA TO ADD VIGOUR TO TRIPURA’S VIKAS JOURNEY
        • BEST WISHES TO SAHA FOR A FRUITFUL TENURE: PM MODI
        May 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        KASHMIR - CNN-NEWS18 TRACKS DEMANDS OF KASHMIRI PANDITS

        • ONLY CHANNEL TO RAISE QUESTIONS ON SECURITY
        • ONLY CHANNEL TO REVEAL PAK HAND BEHIND ATTACK
        • ONLY CHANNEL TO DETAIL THE HATE ATTACK PLOT
        • 1ST CHANNEL TO SHOW LATHICHARGE ON PROTESTERS
        • FIRST CHANNEL TO PUT OUT FAMILY’S POINT OF VIEW
        • NEWS18 LEADS COVERAGE ON JUSTICE FOR RAHUL
        May 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        GYANVAPI - SCOOP 1: 95% OF GYANVAPI SURVEY COMPLETED

        • COMMISSION PROCEEDINGS TO BE DONE AGAIN TOMORROW
        • UNFINISHED WORK TO BE COMPLETED TOMORROW
        • SCOOP 2:DOME FOUND ON TOP ANOTHER DOME
        • SCOOP 3: EVIDENCE FOUND BEYOND EXPECTATION
        • CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE SCOOPS ON GYANVAPI SURVEY
        May 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        COVID - COVID SCARE HITS DELHI CAPITAL TEAM

        • DC NET BOWLER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID
        May 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        CONGRESS - HARDIK:ASKED CONG TO GIVE ME MORE RESPONSIBILITY

          May 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          CONG - WANT PARTY STRUCTURE TO BE STRONG:HARDIK PATEL

          • ‘YOUNG NETAS NOT ALLOWED TO WORK IN MANY PLACES’
          • WANT PARTY STRUCTURE TO BE STRONG:HARDIK PATEL
          • CONG ‘REBEL’ HARDIK PATEL SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
