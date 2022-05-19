CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 19 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 19 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 19th May 2022

By News18/ Updated: May 19, 2022, 05:55 IST

May 19, 2022 06:45 (IST)

BENGAL SSC SCAM - CRPF TO PROVIDE SECURITY TO SSC BUILDING: CAL HC

  • CAL HC: CRPF TO TAKE OVER SECURITY OF SSC OFFICE
  • CRPF TO PROVIDE SECURITY TO SSC OFFICE TILL 1 PM
  • BENGAL SSC SCAM NOW IN CALCUTTA HIGH COURT
May 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

TN CONVERSION - WOMAN ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTS SELF IMMOLATION IN T.N.

  • INCIDENT OCCURRED AT RAMANATHAPURAM DIST, T.N.
  • WOMAN ALLEGES SHE WAS FORCED TO CONVERT
  • ANOTHER CONVERSION SHOCKER IN TAMIL NADU
May 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

RAJIV KILLER - DEEPLY SADDENED BY SC DECISION:CONG'S SURJEWALA

  • ‘BY DEFAULT, IT’S PERMIT TO RELEASE A TERRORIST’
  • SC ORDERS RELEASE OF RAJIV KILLER PERARIVALAN
  • AG PERARIVALAN WAS BEHIND BARS FOR 31 YEARS
  • BIG VICTORY FOR TN CM STALIN: TN GOVT COUNSEL
May 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

RAJIV GANDHI - RAJIV GANDHI'S 'PLOTTER' WALKS FREE

    May 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM TO VISIT GUJARAT & HIMACHAL PRADESH

    • PM TO VISIT GUJ ON MAY 29 & HIMACHAL ON MAY 31
    • PM MODI TO VISIT POLL BOUND STATES
    May 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PARTHA CHATTERJEE - PROCEDURAL FLAW IN APPEAL: CAL HC DIV BENCH

    • CAL HC DIVISION BENCH REJECTED TMC MIN’S PLEA
    • TEACHER RECRUITMENT SCAM: SETBACK FOR CHATTERJEE
    • PARTHA CHATTERJEE APPEARS BEFORE CBI
    May 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PARTHA CHATERJEE - TMC MIN WAS QUIZZED FOR FOR THREE & HALF HRS

      May 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MCD - MCD UNIFICATION NOTICE ISSUED

      • MCD UNIFICATION TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 22
      May 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      HARDIK PATEL DUMPS GANDHI - HARDIK DUMPS GANDHIS, CONGRESS HITS BACK

      • CONG: ALLEGATIONS NOT BY LEADERS LEAVING PARTY
      • CONG: THOSE LEAVING PARTY READING WHAT BJP GAVE
      • HARDIK’S RESIGNATION WRITTEN BY BJP: CONG
      • CONG: YOUR LANGUAGE IS THAT OF BJP
      • HARDIK’S ALLEGATIONS ARE BASELESS: CONGRESS
      May 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      GYANVAPI - FMR COMMISSIONER FILES REPORT IN VARANASI COURT

      • AJAY MISHRA’S REPORT ACCESSED BY CNN-NEWS18
      • AJAY MISHRA’S REPORT MENTIONS FRAGMENTED DEITY
      • REPORT MENTIONS DEBRIS OF TEMPLE: SOURCES
      May 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      COVID - COVID SCARE HITS DELHI CAPITAL TEAM

      • DC NET BOWLER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID
      May 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CHIDAMBARAMS - SOURCES: ELECTRONIC DEVICES RECOVERED IN RAID

      • SOURCES: PAPERS RECOVERED FROM PREMISES OF ACCUSED
      • SOURCE: LODHI RESIDENCE HAS THROWN UP EVIDENCE
      • SOURCE: KARTI A RESIDENT OF LODHI ESTATE
      • CBI MOUNTS HEAT ON KARTI CHIDAMBARAM
      • CBI TEAM LEAVES LODHI ESTATE AFTER 6 HOURS
