Breaking News Live Updates - 21 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 21 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 21st May 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: May 21, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

May 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PUNJAB - IED RECOVERED FROM CHANDIGARH, PUNJAB

  • 1 KG RDX RECOVERED FROM CHANDIGARH JAIL
  • PUNJAB: IED FOUND, TERROR LINKS TO JS MULTANI
May 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PS - PLAINSPEAK DECODES THE SUPREME COURT ORDER

  • DEBATE THAT DELVES IN PLACE OF WORSHIP ARGUMENT
  • SC OBSERVATIONS DEBUNK MUSLIM SIDE ARGUMENT
  • FIGHT OVER ‘RIGHT TO KNOW RELIGIOUS CHARACTER’
  • SEC 3 ALLOWS ASCERTAINING RELIGIOUS CHARACTER
May 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PLAINSPEAK - HINDU PETITIONER Vs MUSLIM SCHOLAR ON ORDER

  • HINDU PETITIONER EXPLAINS SECTION 3 OF 1991 ACT
  • HINDU SIDE CLAIMS VINDICATION AFTER SC VIEW
  • MEGA PANEL ON MONTH’S BIGGEST FACEOFF
  • A BALANCED SC ORDER SPARKS BIG DEBATE
  • HINDU SIDE CASE STAYS, MASJID SIDE ‘OPPOSES’
May 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

OWAISI - BJP REACTS TO OWAISI'S REMARK ON MATHURA VERDICT

  • COUNTRY MUST BE RUN BY RULE OF LAW: OWAISI
  • COUNTRY CAN’T RUN ON AASTHA: AIMIM CHIEF
  • ‘WE NEED TO ACCEPT THE WORSHIP ACT OF 1991’
  • ’50 YRS AGO HINDU,MUSLIMS RESOLVED MATHURA ISSUE’
May 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

KICHCHA - EARLIER NO PLATFORM FOR SOUTH INDUSTRY: KICHCHA

    May 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KICHA SUDEEP - KICHCHA SUDEEP RESPONDS TO LANGUAGE DEBATE

    • KICHCHA: WELCOME WHAT PM SAID ABOUT LANGUAGE ISSUE
    • KICHCHA: THERE SHOULD BE NO LANGUAGE IMPOSITION
    • IMPOSITION OF THOUGHTS NOT GOOD: KICHCHA
    May 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KICCHA - KANNADA ACTOR KICHCHA SUDEEP ON LANGUAGE ROW

      May 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      GYANVAPI - MAIN PETITIONER'S LAWYER RESPONDS TO SC ORDER

      • HINDU SIDE LAWYER EXPRESSES SATISFACTION
      • COUNSEL VISHNU JAIN EXPLAINS SC PROCEEDINGS
      • JAIN: OUR CASE TO PROVE RELIGIOUS CHARACTER
      • JAIN CITES SC ORDER AS VINDICATION OF HINDU SIDE
      May 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      EPICENTRE - AIMIM CHIEF OWAISI EXCLUSIVE ON CNN-NEWS18

      • ASADUDDIN OWAISI SPEAKS ON GYANVAPI TUSSLE
      May 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      COVID - COVID SCARE HITS DELHI CAPITAL TEAM

      • DC NET BOWLER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID
      May 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BENGAL - SSC SCAM: PARESH ADHIKARI SUMMONED AGAIN TOMORROW

      • CBI QUIZZES ADHIKARI FOR 9.5 HOURS TODAY
      

      

      

