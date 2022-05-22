CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 22 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 22 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 22nd May 2022

By News18/ Updated: May 22, 2022, 05:55 IST

May 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

WORLD360 - FINLAND HAS RIGHT TO MAKE DECISIONS: KOUKKU RONDE

  • SITUATION IN EUROPE HAS CHANGED AFTER WAR: RONDE
  • ‘RUSSIA WAS VIOLATING INT’L LAW & U.N. CHARTER’
  • INDEPENDENT NATIONS HAVE THEIR RIGHTS: RITVA RONDE
  • WE HAVE BEEN IN CONTACT WITH TURKEY: RITVA RONDE
May 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

RAJ - AFTER CENTRE & KERALA RAJ GOVT REDUCES FUEL PRICES

  • R’STHAN CUTS VAT ON DIESEL BY RS 2.48/LT
  • R’STHAN CUTS VAT ON PETROL BY RS Rs 1.16/LT
May 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

RAHUL - RATAN LAL TAKEN TO TIS HAZARI COURT

  • DU PROFESSOR TAKEN TO TIS HAZARI COURT
May 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PS - PLAINSPEAK DECODES THE SUPREME COURT ORDER

  • DEBATE THAT DELVES IN PLACE OF WORSHIP ARGUMENT
  • SC OBSERVATIONS DEBUNK MUSLIM SIDE ARGUMENT
  • FIGHT OVER ‘RIGHT TO KNOW RELIGIOUS CHARACTER’
  • SEC 3 ALLOWS ASCERTAINING RELIGIOUS CHARACTER
May 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PLAINSPEAK - HINDU PETITIONER Vs MUSLIM SCHOLAR ON ORDER

  • HINDU PETITIONER EXPLAINS SECTION 3 OF 1991 ACT
  • HINDU SIDE CLAIMS VINDICATION AFTER SC VIEW
  • MEGA PANEL ON MONTH’S BIGGEST FACEOFF
  • A BALANCED SC ORDER SPARKS BIG DEBATE
  • HINDU SIDE CASE STAYS, MASJID SIDE ‘OPPOSES’
May 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

OWAISI - BJP REACTS TO OWAISI'S REMARK ON MATHURA VERDICT

  • COUNTRY MUST BE RUN BY RULE OF LAW: OWAISI
  • COUNTRY CAN’T RUN ON AASTHA: AIMIM CHIEF
  • ‘WE NEED TO ACCEPT THE WORSHIP ACT OF 1991’
  • ’50 YRS AGO HINDU,MUSLIMS RESOLVED MATHURA ISSUE’
May 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

KICHCHA - EARLIER NO PLATFORM FOR SOUTH INDUSTRY: KICHCHA

  • ‘PEOPLE ARE WELCOMING THE SOUTH INDUSTRY NOW’
  • ‘THE REACH IS GREATER, APPROACH IS DIFFERENT’
  • LOOKING DOWN ON ANY INDUSTRY NOT GOOD:KICHCHA
May 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

KICHA SUDEEP - KICHCHA SUDEEP RESPONDS TO LANGUAGE DEBATE

  • KICHCHA: WELCOME WHAT PM SAID ABOUT LANGUAGE ISSUE
  • KICHCHA: THERE SHOULD BE NO LANGUAGE IMPOSITION
  • IMPOSITION OF THOUGHTS NOT GOOD: KICHCHA
May 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

KICCHA - DIFFERENCES DON'T COME FROM INDUSTRY: KICCHA

    May 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    GYANVAPI - NEWS18 ACCESSES NEW VIDEO OF GYANVAPI COMPLEX

    • VIDEO OF ONE OF THE 4 GYANVAPI CELLARS ACCESSED
    • IN VIDEO: CONSTRUCTION MATERIAL LYING AROUND
    • THE CELLAR WAS RECENTLY OPENED FOR VIDEO SURVEY
    May 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    EPICENTRE - AIMIM CHIEF OWAISI EXCLUSIVE ON CNN-NEWS18

    • ASADUDDIN OWAISI SPEAKS ON GYANVAPI TUSSLE
    May 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - COVID SCARE HITS DELHI CAPITAL TEAM

    • DC NET BOWLER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID
    May 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BENGAL - SSC SCAM:CBI LODGES FRESH FIR AGAINST PANEL MEMBERS

    • FIR AGAINST 5 MEMBERS OF SSC RECRUITMENT COMMITTEE
    • FIR LODGED UNDER SECTION 468, 120 B, 417 OF IPC
    • FIR LODGED UNDER SECTION 465 AND 34 OF IPC
    • FMR ADVISOR OF MONITORING COMMITTEE NAMED IN FIR
    • SSC CHAIRMAN SOUMITRA SARKAR NAMED IN FIR
    Read more

