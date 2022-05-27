CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#KaranJohar#Monkeypox
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 27 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 27 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 27th May 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: May 27, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

May 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

YASIN MALIK - 1. TEN YEARS, RS 10,000 FINE FOR CONSPIRACY

  • 2. FIVE YEARS PUNISHMENT FOR UNLAWFUL ACTS
  • 3. TEN YEARS PUNISHMENT FOR TERRORIST ACTS
  • 4. LIFER, 10 L FINE FOR FUNDING TERROR ACTS
  • 5. TEN YEARS, RS 10,000 FINE FOR CONSPIRACY
  • 6. TEN YEARS,10K FINE FOR BEING PART OF TERROR GANG
  • 7. FIVE YRS, 5K FINE FOR TERROR GROUP MEMBERSHIP
  • 8. FIVE YRS, RS 5K FINE FOR BACKING TERROR OUTFIT
  • ORDER: THERE WAS NO REFORMATION OF CONVICT
  • ORDER: HE NEVER EXPRESSED REGRET FOR VIOLENT ACTS
  • ORDER: CONVICT DID NOT DESIST FROM VIOLENCE
  • CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES MALIK SENTENCING ORDER
  • ‘CRIMES WERE INTENDED TO STRIKE AT HEART OF INDIA’
  • ‘TRIED TO SECEDE J&K FROM UNION OF INDIA’
May 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

VHP - VHP'S BIG CLAIM: SHIVA'S PRESENCE IN MOSQUE

  • DIVINE PRESENCE OF LORD SHIVA IN MOSQUE: VHP
  • FIRST TO BREAK VHP’S MASSIVE CLAIM
  • MOSQUE BUILT AFTER RAZING TEMPLE: VHP
  • NEWS18 FIRST TO REPORT ‘SHIVA PRESENCE’ CLAIM
  • NEWS18 REPORTS 1ST,OTHERS FOLLOW MINUTES LATER
  • MILES AHEAD ON MANGALURU ‘MANDIR OR ‘MASJID’ TRUTH
May 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SIBAL DUMPS GANDHIS - SIBAL SPEAKS EXCLUSIVELY TO CNN-NEWS18

  • SIBAL SPEAKS EXCLUSIVELY TO CNN-NEWS18
  • CONG PARTY WAS LIKE A FAMILY TO ME: SIBAL
  • HOPE CONG REJUVENATES: SIBAL TO CNN-NEWS18
  • NO ILL-WILL FOR ANYONE IN CONG: KAPIL SIBAL EXCL
  • NO ILL WILL, I HAVE GOOD TIES WITH CONG:SIBAL EXCL
  • WANT TO BE AN INDEPENDENT VOICE IN COUNTRY: SIBAL
  • ‘ALL OPPN PARTIES HAVE TO BE TOGETHER FOR 2024’
  • ‘HOPE CONG BECOMES FORCE IT WAS DESTINED TO BE’
  • NO ILL-WILL, PAST IS PAST: SIBAL TO CNN-NEWS18
  • WHEN IT’S POLITICS, NO ONE MATCHES CNN-NEWS18
May 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SIBAL - CONG 'DESERTER' SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

  • SIBAL’S 1ST INTERVIEW AFTER DUMPING CONGRESS
  • KAPIL SIBAL EXCLUSIVE ON CNN-NEWS18
  • I DEFENDED CONGRESS FOR MANY YEARS: KAPIL SIBAL
  • NOW I WANT TO DO SOMETHING ELSE: SIBAL
  • WANT TO BE AN INDEPENDENT VOICE: KAPIL SIBAL
  • DON’T HAVE ANY ISSUES WITH RAHUL GANDHI: SIBAL
May 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

QUTUB MINAR - FILE BRIEF SYNOPSIS IN A WEEK: COURT ON QUTUB

  • QUTUB MINAR CASE ORDER RESERVED TILL JUNE 9
  • COURT TO DECIDE ON MAINTAINABILITY OF PLEA
  • PLEA: RESTORE HINDU TEMPLES IN QUTUB COMPLEX
May 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - AFTER TN VISIT PM TO TAKE PART IN DRONE MAHOTSAV

  • PM TO TAKE PART IN BHARAT DRONE MAHOTSAV TOMORROW
  • PM MODI:WILL TAKE PART IN DRONE MAHOTSAV AT 10 AM
  • FORUM TO BRING TOGETHER STAKEHOLDERS,STARTUPS: PM
  • ‘AIM TO INCREASE INDIA’S PRESENCE IN THIS SECTOR’
May 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MATHURA - KRISHNA JANMABHOOMI ROW: COURT HEARING ON JULY 1

  • NEXT HEARING ON MANDIR- MASJID DISPUTE ON JULY 1
May 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

J&K - J&K COPS DETAIN CHINESE NATIONAL

  • SRINAGAR ENCOUNTER: TWO TERRORISTS KILLED
  • AWANTIPORA ENCOUNTER: 2 TERRORISTS KILLED
  • 2 TERRORISTS INVOLVED IN AMREEN BHAT KILLING DEAD
  • TOTAL FOUR TERRORISTS GUNNED DOWN IN J&K
May 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

INDIA - HEALTH MINISTER LAUDS VACCINATION DRIVE

  • 1ST DOSE GIVEN TO 80% YOUTH: MANDAVIYA
May 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

GYANVAPI - HINDU SIDE LAWYER SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

  • 63 CENTIMETRES HOLE DRILLED IN SHIVLING: JAIN
  • HINDU SIDE REITERATES SHIVLING TAMPERED CLAIMS
  • VISHNU JAIN SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
  • ‘ADVOCATE COMMISIONER REPORT PROVES OUR CLAIMS’
May 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

DELHI - MHA SEEKS REPORT FROM DELHI CHIEF SECY: SOURCES

  • REPORT ON MISUSE OF DELHI SPORTS STADIUM: SOURCES
  • IAS SANJEEV KHIRWAR MOVED TO LADAKH BY MHA: SOURCES
  • ‘RINKU DUGGA TRANSFERRED TO ARUNACHAL PRADESH’
  • MHA TAKES ACTION AFTER DELHI CS FILES REPORT
  • DISCIPLINARY ACTION SOON AGAINST COUPLE: MHA
Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

More News