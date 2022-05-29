CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 29 May 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 29 May 2022

FOR 29th May 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

By News18/ Updated: May 29, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip.

May 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SN PRADHAN - NCB DG SN PRADHAN SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

  • NCB DG SN PRADHAN SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
  • NCB DG EXCLUSIVE ON ARYAN KHAN CLEAN CHIT
  • NEVER JUSTIFIED ARYAN KHAN’S ARREST: SN PRADHAN
  • NCB DG: S.I.T. COMMITTEE MEANT SOMETHING WAS AMISS
  • ‘WILL PROBE THE MOTIVE BEHIND ARYAN’S ARREST’
  • WANKHEDE IS AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION: NCB DG
  • I ADMIT THERE WERE SOME MISTAKES: SN PRADHAN
  • S.I.T IS INQUIRING INTO THE INVESTIGATION: NCB DG
May 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

QUTUB MINAR - FILE BRIEF SYNOPSIS IN A WEEK: COURT ON QUTUB

  • QUTUB MINAR CASE ORDER RESERVED TILL JUNE 9
  • COURT TO DECIDE ON MAINTAINABILITY OF PLEA
  • PLEA: RESTORE HINDU TEMPLES IN QUTUB COMPLEX
May 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - 8 MORE NANO UREA PLANTS ACROSS INDIA SOON: PM

  • INDIA IS THE LARGEST DAIRY PRODUCER: PM MODI
  • ‘OUR MOTHERS & DAUGHTERS BACKBONE OF DAIRY SECTOR’
  • PM: 70K MILK COOPERATIVE SOCIETIES RUN BY WOMEN
  • BRAND ‘LIJJAT PAPAD’ CO-OP MODEL SUCCESS: PM
  • SEPARATE COOPERATIVE MINISTRY CREATED: PM
  • NEED TO MAKE COOPERATIVE SOCIETIES COMPETITIVE: PM
  • CO-OP SOCIETIES, CO-OP BANKS LINKED TO TECH: PM
  • 8L RUPAY KISAN CARDS GIVEN AWAY: PM MODI
  • TRUST IS THE BIGGEST PILLAR OF CO-OP SECTOR:PM
  • SMALL FARMERS ARE BEING STRENGTHENED: PM MODI
  • SMALL SHOPKEEPERS BROUGHT INTO DIGITAL SPACE: PM
  • CHANGE IN GUJ COOPERATIVE SECTOR PRAISEWORTHY: PM
  • PM: AMUL A SYMBOL OF CO- OPERATIVE MODEL SUCCESS
  • LILJAT PAPAD AN INT’L BRAND NOW: PM MODI
  • PM MODI: TAX RELIEF FOR CO-OPERATIVE SOCIETIES
  • PM MODI’S ‘SABKA SATH SABKA VIKAS’ PUSH IN GUJ
May 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MAULANA MADANI - BIG CHARGE FROM JeM PREZ MAULANA MADANI

  • MUSLIMS BEING TARGETED: MAULANA MADANI
  • ENVIRONMENT OF FEAR BEING CREATED ACROSS INDIA: JeM
May 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MARK ESPER WORLD EXCL - TRYING TO NARROW CONFLICT & NOT BROADEN IT: ESPPER

  • ‘CHINA OUR 1ST STRATEGIC ADVERSARY, THEN RUSSIA’
  • NAT’L DEFENCE STRATEGY WAS MY TOP PRIORITY:ESPER
  • ‘U.S & NATO ALLIES SHOULD PROVIDE WHAT UKR NEEDS’
  • ‘DON’T THINK NATO SHOULD GET DIRECTLY INVOLVED’
May 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

KARNATAKA - WE WERE STOPPED FOR 3 HOURS: KANNADA REPORTERS

  • WE WERE FILMING ‘HINDU STRUCTURE’: REPORTERS
  • GYANVAPI TREMORS NOW IN KARNATAKA
  • LINGAYAT GROUP MAKES STUNNING CHARGE
  • CLAIM 1:PEER PASHA DARGAH IS ‘ANUBHAVA MANTAPA’
  • CLAIM 2: 4 ACRES LAND HAS CHALUKYA ARCHITECTURE
  • BASAVANNA FOLLOWERS MAKE HUGE CLAIMS
  • KANNADA NEWS18 REPORTERS ATTACKED BY DARGAH GROUP
  • 15 PEOPLE FROM DARGAH ATTACKED NEWS18 REPORTERS
  • REPORTERS ATTACKED, HELD CAPTIVE FOR TWO HOURS
May 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

INDIA - HEALTH MINISTER LAUDS VACCINATION DRIVE

  • 1ST DOSE GIVEN TO 80% YOUTH: MANDAVIYA
May 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

FRAWLEY - RAM IS A FIGURE OF INDIAN-CULTURE: FRAWLEY

  • INDIAN SECULARISM IS UNIQUE: DR FRAWLEY
  • MAJORITY-MINORITY DIVIDE IS INCREASING: FRAWLEY
  • INDIA DIDN’T PROGRESS UNDER SECULARISTS:FRAWLEY
  • ‘NEED TO HONOUR RELIGIONS & NOT OPPRESS ANYONE’
  • SHIVA ALSO NEEDS TO BE HONOURED: DR FRAWLEY
  • PADMA BHUSHAN AWARDEE DR FRAWLEY EXCLUSIVE
May 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

ANAS HAQQANI - FACE OF THE HAQQANI GROUP ON CNN-NEWS18

  • OUR DOORS ARE OPEN FOR INDIA: ANAS HAQQANI
  • ‘INDIA CAN RECLAIM ITS STAKES IN AFGHANISTAN’
  • TALIBAN EXTENDS ALL ITS SUPPORT TO INDIA: HAQQANI
  • ‘WE WISH INDIA REOPENS ITS EMBASSY IN KABUL’
May 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

ANAS HAQQANI - WE NEED INDIA'S COOPERATION: HAQQANI

  • WE ARE TIRED OF WAR AFTER 40 YEARS: HAQQANI
  • MAN WHO CALLS THE SHOTS IN KABUL SPEAKS TO NEWS18
  • BIGGEST FACE IN THE TALIBAN GOVERNMENT
  • GLOBAL EXCLUSIVE ONLY ON CNN-NEWS18
  • COME AND STAY WITH US AS OLD BUDDIES: HAQQANI
  • ‘WILL ENSURE SECURITY TO ALL MISSIONS, EMBASSIES’
  • PROPAGANDA TO MALIGN IMAGE OF AFG:ANAS HAQQANI
  • ‘AFG SOIL CAN’T BE USED FOR DESTABILISING IT’
  • WE CAN OVERCOME CRISIS IF INDIA COOPERATES: HAQQANI
  • COMMISSION FOR DIALOGUE, PEACE, STABILITY: HAQQANI
  • WANT ALL AFGHANS TO COME BACK TO AFG: HAQQANI
  • WE HAVE GOOD RELATIONS WITH PAK TOO: HAQQANI
  • HAQQANI: INVITE INDIA IN REHABILITATING AFG
  • ‘AFG CRICKET TEAM HAS ACHIEVED MAJOR FEAT’
  • WE PROMOTE AFG CRICKET TEAM: HAQQANI
  • WE WISH INDIAN CRICKET BOARDS HELPS US: HAQQANI
  • GANGULY IN TOUCH WITH OUR CRICKET BOARD:HAQQANI
  • ‘HOPE CRICKET CEMENTS TIES BETWEEN INDIA, AFG’
  • HAQQANI: LIKE ALL INDIAN CRICKETERS WHO PLAY WELL
  • ‘WE HOPE WE’LL BE OFFICIALLY RECOGNISED’








Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

