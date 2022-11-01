CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 01 November 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

By News18/ Updated: November 01, 2022, 05:55 IST

November 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - CM PATEL MONITORING SITUATION CLOSELY: PM

  • PM:GOVT WILL STAND BY THE VICTIMS OF MORBI TRAGEDY
  • PM GETS EMOTIONAL WHILE SPEAKING ON MORBI TRAGEDY
  • PM BREAKS DOWN WHILE PAYING CONDOLENCES
  • GUJARAT HAS FACED MANY TRAGEDIES BEFORE: PM MODI
  • GUJ BEEN ABLE TO BOUNCE BACK AFTER TRAGEDIES: PM
November 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MORBI TRAGEDY - PM MODI CHAIRS HIGH-LEVEL ON MORBI BRIDGE TRAGEDY

  • MEET TO REVIEW SITUATION OF MORBI BRIDGE TRAGEDY
  • GIVE ALL ASSISTANCE TO THOSE AFFECTED: PM MODI
  • PM BRIEFED ABOUT RESCUE & RELIEF OPs IN KEY MEETING
  • CM,HM,CHIEF SECY & DGP OF GUJARAT ATTENDS MEET
November 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

J&K - BIG WIN FOR SECURITY FORCES IN JAMMU & KASHMIR

  • 2 JeM TERRORISTS ARRESTED FROM PULWAMA, J&K
  • JAMMU & KASHMIR: MAJOR ATTACK THWARTED BY FORCES
November 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - MILLIONS FACE SHORTAGE OF ESSENTIALS ACROSS CHINA

  • SEEN WALKING HUNDREDS OF MILES TO REACH HOME
November 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CHINA LOCKDOWN HORROR - CURBS ON MIGRANT WORKERS DUE TO COVID OUTBREAK

  • AMID STRICT COVID LOCKDOWN ACROSS CHINA
  • WORKERS ESCAPE FROM iPHONE FACTORY IN CHINA
  • WORKERS FLEE FOXCONN FACTORY IN ZHENGZHOU
  • CHINA COVID LOCKDOWN HORROR RESURFACES
Read all the Latest News here