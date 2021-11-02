CHANGE LANGUAGE
BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 02 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

November 02, 2021 06:50 (IST)

RAM KADAM - BJP LEADER OVER EX-MAHA HM DESHMUKH ARREST

  • BJP: THIS IS NOT A FIGHT AGAINST SINGLE PERSON
  • IT IS A FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION: BJP LEADER
November 02, 2021 06:30 (IST)

ANIL DESHMUKH - EX-MAHA HM ANIL DESHMUKH HELD IN EXTORTING CASE

  • ANIL DESHMUKH ARRESTED IN MONEY LAUNDERING CASE
  • ED ARRESTS EX-MAHA HM ANIL DESHMUKH
  • ED GRILLED ANIL DESHMUKH FOR OVER 12 HOURS
  • WE COOPERATED WITH THE INVESTIGATION: LAWYER
  • WE’LL OPPOSE REMAND TODAY IN COURT: DESHMUKH LAWYER
November 02, 2021 05:55 (IST)

WB - 'WE HAVE BEEN FIGHTING & DEFEATING BJP SINCE 2001'

  • TMC HITS BACK AT CONGRESS’ JIBE
  • CONG’S PRESENT LEADERSHIP IS BJP’S INSURANCE: TMC
November 02, 2021 05:55 (IST)

WAR ON COVID - AUSTRALIA RECOGNISES COVAXIN

  • BIG BOOST TO AATMANIRBHAR BHARAT PUSH
November 02, 2021 05:55 (IST)

WANKHEDE - WANKHEDE AT NCB OFFICE TO MEET NCB DDG

  • AFTER MEETING SC PANEL, WANKHEDE AT NCB OFFICE
November 02, 2021 05:55 (IST)

U.P - U.P GOVT TO LIGHT 12 LAKH EARTHEN LAMPS IN AYODHYA

    November 02, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PUNJAB - PUNJAB ADV GEN HAD TO BE CHANGED: NAVJOT KAUR

      November 02, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      PM - INDIA HAS BEEN COMMITTED TO OUR GOALS: PM

      • INDIA SEEN RISE OF 20% IN NON FOSSIL FUEL: PM
      • WE ARE COMMITTED TO NET 0 EMISSION BY 2070: PM
      • INDIA WORKING ON NUMBER OF SCHEMES & POLICIES:PM
      • PM: SOLAR ALLIANCE INDIA’S KEY CONTRIBUTION
      • I PROPOSE ONE WORLD MOVEMENT TO ALL: PM
      • PM: MUST MAKE CONSCIOUS CHOICES ON A DAILY BASIS
      • WE MUST TAKE BIG STEPS TO SAVE THE WORLD: PM
      November 02, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      DELHI - WHATSAPP HACKING SYNDICATE BUSTED

      • ONE FOREIGN NATIONAL HELD, RAIDS UNDERWAY
