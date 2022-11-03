CHANGE LANGUAGE
BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 03 November 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 3rd November 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

By News18/ Updated: November 03, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

November 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - SOME DEPRIVED OF BASIC FACILITIES: PM MODI

  • SOME ENJOY LUXURY & SOME FIGHT FOR BASICS: PM MODI
  • WE ARE COMMITTED TO UPLIFT THE POOR: PM MODI
  • PM: CENTRE HAS PROVIDED MEDICAL BENEFITS TO POOR
  • NEW INDIA ON THE PATH OF PROGRESS: PM MODI
November 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM - PM INAUGURATES 3024 NEWLY CONSTRUCTED EWS FLATS

  • NO HOLISTIC DEVELOPMENT IN SLUMS FOR 70 YRS: PM
  • OUR SCHEMES ARE PRO-POOR: PM MODI
  • DEVELOPMENT BLOCKED FOR 70 YRS: PM’S JIBE AT CONG
November 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MORBI - BAR ASSOCIATION NOT TO REPRESENT MORBI ACCUSED

  • BAR ASSOCIATION HOLDS PROTEST MARCH IN MORBI
November 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

KERALA CM VS GUV - KERALA CM PINARAYI HITS OUT AT GOVERNOR ARIF KHAN

  • KERALA CM: GUV ACTS AS IF HE IS ABOVE THE JUDICIARY
  • GOVERNOR KHAN IS RUNNING A PARALLEL GOVT:KERALA CM
November 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - HINDU GROUPS CLAIM VINDICATION POST EXIT

  • LEICESTER RIOTS PROBE TAKES NEW TWIST
  • INQUIRY PANELIST FORCED TO SUBMIT RESIGNATION
  • PANELIST ACCUSED OF ANTI-HINDU BIAS OUT
  • CNN-NEWS18 GETS YOU LATEST ON RIOTS PROBE
  • 72 HRS AFTER PROTEST FROM HINDU GROUPS
If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

