Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 04 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 04 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 4th November 2021

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: November 04, 2021, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

November 04, 2021 05:55 (IST)

YOGI - DEEPOTSAV MAKES GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

  • LARGEST DISPLAY OF OIL LAMPS ACHIEVED
November 04, 2021 05:55 (IST)

WANKHEDE - SAMEER WANKHEDE'S SISTER TO CNN-NEWS 18

  • ‘NAWAB MALIK SHOULD RESPECT WOMEN’S PRIVACY’
November 04, 2021 05:55 (IST)

RAHUL - RAHUL DRAVID NEW HEAD COACH OF TEAM INDIA

  • DRAVID TO TAKE CHARGE FROM NEXT INDIA-NZ SERIES
  • RAHUL DRAVID APPOINTED AS RAVI SHASTRI’S SUCCESSOR
  • ‘THE WALL’ NOW TEAM INDIA’S HEAD COACH
  • RAHUL DRAVID APPOINTED AS TEAM INDIA COACH: BCCI
  • ABSOLUTE HONOUR TO BE THE HEAD COACH: DRAVID
  • LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS NEW ROLE: RAHUL DRAVID
November 04, 2021 05:55 (IST)

PUNJAB - SIDHU FINALLY GETS HIS WAY

  • PUNJAB A-G SUBMITS RESIGNATION
  • SIDHU HAD SOUGHT PUNJAB A-G’S RESIGNATION
November 04, 2021 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - NOW: PM'S ADDRESS AFTER VACCINE REVIEW MEET

    November 04, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM MEETS BILL GATES ON THE SIDELINES OF COP26

    • PM INTERACTS WITH MICROSOFT FOUNDER
    November 04, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    OBRIEN - THE MINDSET HAS TO CHANGE: DEREK O'BRIEN

    • TMC’S OLIVE BRANCH TO CONGRESS
    • WE ARE EQUAL PARTNERS IN THE OPPOSITION: O’BRIEN
    • OUR SINGLE GOAL IS TO DEFEAT BJP: DEREK O’BRIEN
    • THERE IS NO NEED TO FIGHT: DEREK O’BRIEN
    November 04, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    NCB - DDG NCB GYANESHWAR SINGH TO CNN-NEWS18

    • TRYING TO GET IN TOUCH WITH SAIL: DDG NCB
    • ‘HOPEFUL TO RECORD SAIL’S STATEMENT BEFORE PANEL’
    November 04, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    DR KRISHNA ELLA - DR KRISHNA ELLA AFTER W.H.O NOD FOR COVAXIN

    • MOMENTOUS OCCASION FOR INDIAN INNOVATION: ELLA
    • WE THANK PM FOR TAKING COVAXIN JAB: ELLA
    • BHARAT BIOTECH THANKS PM, HEALTH MIN & ICMR
    November 04, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    DELHI - WHATSAPP HACKING SYNDICATE BUSTED

    • ONE FOREIGN NATIONAL HELD, RAIDS UNDERWAY
    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

