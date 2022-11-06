CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#ElonMusk#DelhiPollution
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 06 November 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 06 November 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 6th November 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: November 06, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

November 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SHIV SENA LEADER MURDERED - PUNJAB DGP BRIEFING ON SUDHIR SURI MURDER CASE

    November 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RSS VS DMK - RSS MARCH: BIG BLOW TO TAMIL NADU GOVT

      November 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM MODI - BJP WILL FORM GOVT IN HIMACHAL ONCE AGAIN:PM

      • INDEBTED TO PEOPLE OF HIMACHAL: PM MODI
      • LEFT NO STONE UNTURNED TO FULFILL PROMISES: PM
      • CONGRESS DOESN’T CARE ABOUT FARMERS: PM MODI
      • PM: GOVT’S FOCUS ON GROWTH AND INFRASTRUCTURE
      • 9L HOUSEHOLDS BENEFITED UNDER WATER SCHEME: PM
      • NOW: PM MODI ADDRESSES RALLY IN SOLAN, HIMACHAL
      • DOUBLE ENGINE GOVT TO RETURN IN HIMACHAL: PM
      • BJP’S STAR CAMPAIGNER PM MODI IN HIMACHAL PRADESH
      • PM MODI TAKES A SWIPE AT PARIVARVAD POLITICS: PM
      • STATES IN INDIA ARE STILL RUN BY PARIVARVADIS: PM
      • PM: HAVE TAKE STRICT ACTION AGAINST CORRUPTION
      • NORTH EAST ALSO STABLE UNDER OUR GOVT: PM MODI
      • CONG NEVER PAY HEED TO SMALL FARMERS: PM MODI
      • PM MODI TAKES ON CONG AT RALLY IN SOLAN, HIMACHAL
      • BJP HELPED THE FARMERS DURING COVID: PM MODI
      • THOUSANDS OF LOANS WAIVED OFF FOR FARMERS: PM MODI
      • ONLY BJP-LED GOVT CAN GIVE STABILITY: PM MODI
      • GAVE FREE RATIONS TO POOR DURING COVID: PM MODI
      • MADE SURE NOBODY SLEPT HUNGRY DURING COVID: PM
      • CONG = CORRUPTION AND PARIVARVADI: PM MODI
      • CONG INVOLVED ONLY IN DIRTY POLITICS: PM MODI
      November 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MORBI - BAR ASSOCIATION NOT TO REPRESENT MORBI ACCUSED

      • BAR ASSOCIATION HOLDS PROTEST MARCH IN MORBI
      November 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      IMRAN KHAN - PEMRA IMPOSES BAN ON FMR PAKISTANI PM IMRAN KHAN

        Read more

        If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

        Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

        All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

        Read all the Latest News here