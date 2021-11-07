BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 07 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

CHANGE LANGUAGE
By News18/ Updated: November 07, 2021, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

November 07, 2021 07:40 (IST)

MODI - PM MODI MOST ADMIRED WORLD LEADER: SURVEY

    November 07, 2021 06:45 (IST)

    IRAN - IRAQ PM UNHARMED AFTER DRONE ATTACK: OFFICIAL

    • DRONE ATTACK ON IRAQ PM’S RESIDENCE IN BAGHDAD
    • FAILED ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT BY DRONE:OFFICIAL
    November 07, 2021 06:40 (IST)

    GUJARAT - GUJARAT: MORE THAN 25 VEHICLES GUTTED IN FIRE

    • FIRE ON PREMISES OF KHEDA TOWN POLICE STATION
    November 07, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - HAPPY BHAI DOOJ TO ALL COUNTRYMEN: PM MODI

      November 07, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      OBRIEN - THE MINDSET HAS TO CHANGE: DEREK O'BRIEN

      • TMC’S OLIVE BRANCH TO CONGRESS
      • WE ARE EQUAL PARTNERS IN THE OPPOSITION: O’BRIEN
      • OUR SINGLE GOAL IS TO DEFEAT BJP: DEREK O’BRIEN
      • THERE IS NO NEED TO FIGHT: DEREK O’BRIEN
      November 07, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      KV SUBRAMANIAN - EXCL:K V SUBRAMANIAN SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

      • CHIEF ECONOMIC ADVISOR SUBRAMANIAN ON FUEL FLUX
      • ‘INDIA USED DIFFICULT TIME AS OPPORTUNITY’
      • ‘INDIA RECOGNISED SUPPLY RELATED ISSUES IN COVID’
      • ‘CRUDE OIL PRICE REASON FOR RISE IN FUEL PRICE’
      • ‘INDIA WAS A LEADER & WILL CONTINUE TO BE ONE’
      November 07, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      COVID - INDIA REPORTS 10,929 NEW COVID CASES IN 24 HRS

        November 07, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        CHANNI - I CAN BE POOR BUT I'M NOT WEAK: PUNJAB CM

        • I WILL SOLVE EVERY ISSUES IN PUNJAB: CM CHANNI
        • CM: WILL SOLVE ALL ISSUES INCLUDING SACRILEGE, DRUG
