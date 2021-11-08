BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 08 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 08 November 2021

By News18/ Updated: November 08, 2021, 05:55 IST

November 08, 2021 07:00 (IST)

J&K - J&K L-G CONDEMNS KILLING OF COP BY TERRORISTS

  • THIS IS AN ACT OF COWARDICE: J&K L-G
  • J&K: 1 COP KILLED BY TERRORIST IN BATMALOO
November 08, 2021 05:55 (IST)

PM - PM TAKES STOCK OF CHENNAI HEAVY RAINFALL

  • SPOKE TO TN CM, DISCUSSED THE SITUATION: PM MODI
  • ASSURED ALL POSSIBLE SUPPORT FROM CENTRE: PM
  • I PRAY FOR EVERYONE’S WELL-BEING AND SAFETY: PM
November 08, 2021 05:55 (IST)

NCB - NCB'S S.I.T SUMMONS ARYAN KHAN: SOURCES

  • ARYAN KHAN REFUSES S.I.T SUMMONS: SOURCES
  • ARYAN SEEKS ANOTHER DATE TO JOIN PROBE: SOURCES
November 08, 2021 05:55 (IST)

MODI - PM MODI MOST ADMIRED WORLD LEADER: SURVEY

    November 08, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - INDIA REPORTS 10,853 NEW COVID CASES IN 24 HRS

      November 08, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      BJP - BJP WORKERS NEED TO BE BRIDGE OF FAITH:BHUPENDER

      • UPCOMING POLLS WERE DISCUSSED AT MEET: BJP
      • PM MODI LAUDED BJP WORKERS: BHUPENDER
      • BOOK ON COVID SUCCESS WAS LAUNCHED: BHUPENDER
      • PM’S STRONG MESSAGE FOR BJP WORKERS
      • REPORTS WERE GIVEN ON POLL BOUND STATES: BJP
      • ROADMAP FOR POLLS IN 5 STATES DISCUSSED: BJP
      • ‘BJP WILL CONTEST ON ALL SEATS IN UPCOMING POLLS’
      • ‘PM HAS SHOWN FAITH IN BJP-RULED STATES VIKAS’
      • OPPN STATES SHOULD REDUCE VAT ON FUEL: BHUPENDER
      November 08, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      BENGAL - BJP'S DILIP GHOSH ON WB STATE UNIT CHANGES

      • WILL SPEAK TO CENTRAL LEADERSHIP FIRST: GHOSH
      • ‘ALL WILL BE CLEAR AFTER NAT’L EXECUTIVE MEETING’
      • GHOSH: WB BJP TO GO FOR ORGANISATIONAL CHANGES
      • BJP NATIONAL EXECUTIVE MEETING TODAY
