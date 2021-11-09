CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Bollywood#BiggBoss15#TamilNaduRain#T20WorldCup#Coronavirus
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 09 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 09 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 9th November 2021

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: November 09, 2021, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

November 09, 2021 05:55 (IST)

ZYCOV-D - ZyCoV-D TO COST RS 265 PER DOSE

  • ZYDUS: RECEIVED ORDER OF 1 CR DOSES OF ZyCoV-D
  • ZYDUS: WILL SUPPLY 1 CR DOSES TO GOVT OF INDIA
  • ZyCoV-D, WORLD’S FIRST PLASMID DNA VACCINE
November 09, 2021 05:55 (IST)

YOGI ADITYANATH - YOGI ADITYANATH REACHES KAIRANA

  • YOGI TO MEET PEOPLE WHO RETURNED AFTER ‘EXODUS’
November 09, 2021 05:55 (IST)

YOGI - NOW: U.P CM YOGI ADITYANATH IN KAIRANA

    November 09, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    WANKHEDE - BOMBAY HC TO HEAR WANKHEDE SUIT ON NOV 10

    • WANKHEDE FILED DEFAMATION CASE AGAINST NAWAB MALIK
    November 09, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PUNJAB - LAW & ORDER IS AN ISSUE IN PUNJAB: NAVJOT SIDHU

    • WE NEED A ROADMAP FOR PUNJAB: SIDHU
    • ‘CLEAN CHIT GIVEN BY ONE, BLANKET BAIL BY ANOTHER’
    November 09, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - HIGHWAYS WILL RAMP UP DEVELOPMENT: PM MODI

    • ROAD PROJECT WILL BENEFIT PEDESTRIANS: PM MODI
    • ROAD FOR PEDESTRIANS ON BOTH SIDES OF HIGHWAYS
    • BETTER CONNECTIVITY WITH SOUTH INDIA: PM MODI
    • I HAVE A SPECIAL CONNECT WITH PANDHARPUR: PM MODI
    • PANDHARPUR HAS A SPECIAL RELATION WITH KASHI: PM
    • SERVING PANDHARPUR IS SERVING LORD NARAYAN: PM
    • PANDHARPUR SYMBOLISES ENERGY AND VIKAS: PM MODI
    • PANDHARPUR IS A LAND OF ANCIENT SAINTS: PM MODI
    • SABKA SAATH, SABKA VIKAS IS OUR MAIN MOTTO: PM MOD
    • PANDHARPUR HIGHWAYS’ WIDENING PROJECT
    November 09, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM LAUNCHES INFRA PROJECTS VIRTUALLY

      November 09, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      MAHA - MAHARASHTRA CID ARRESTS 2 MUMBAI POLICE PERSONNEL

      • 2 MUMBAI COPS ARRESTED IN EXTORTION CASE
      November 09, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      CHOKSI - FUGITIVE MEHUL CHOKSI EXCLUSIVE ON CNN-NEWS18

      • NIRAV & I PARTED WAYS IN 2000: MEHUL CHOKSI
      • ‘IT WASN’T A FRAUD, BANK DIDN’T REPORT PROPERLY’
      • THERE WAS NO DEFAULT, PAYMENTS MADE: CHOKSI
      • THERE WAS NOTHING ILLEGAL: MEHUL CHOKSI
      • NO FRAUD IN MY NEPHEW’S CASE AS WELL: CHOKSI
      November 09, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      CHENNAI RAINS - CHENNAI RAINS WHATSAPP HELPLINE: 9445477205

      • CHENNAI RAINS TOLL FREE HELPLINE: 1913
      • CHENNAI RAINS HELPLINE: 04425619207, 04425619208
      • CHENNAI RAINS HELPLINE: 04425619206, 04425619207
      November 09, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      BJP - BJP PROTEST IN KOLKATA OVER NO CUT ON FUEL VAT

      • BJP WORKERS DEMAND CM TO SLASH FUEL PRICES
      Read more

      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

      Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

      More News