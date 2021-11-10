CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Bollywood#BiggBoss15#TamilNaduRain#T20WorldCup#Coronavirus
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 10 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 10 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 10th November 2021

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: November 10, 2021, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

November 10, 2021 06:50 (IST)

NCB - VIGILANCE COMMITTEE RECORDS SAIL'S STATEMENT

  • SAIL’S STATEMENT RECORDED FOR OVER 10HRS: ADVOCATE
  • ADV: STATEMENT RECORDED FOR 2ND CONSECUTIVE DAY
  • SAIL SUMMONED AGAIN BY NCB ON NOV 11: ADVOCATE
November 10, 2021 06:45 (IST)

NAVY CHIEF - VICE ADMIRAL R HARI KUMAR APPOINTED AS NAVY CHIEF

    November 10, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    WANKHEDE - WE ARE FIGHTING FOR THE TRUTH: WANKHEDE'S WIFE

    • WANKHEDES AT MAHA GUV RESIDENCE
    • WE ARE FEELING POSITIVE AFTER MEETING: KRANTI
    November 10, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    U.P - NSA MEETS TAJIK & UZBEK COUNTERPARTS: SOURCES

      November 10, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      TN - TN CM MK STALIN TAKES STOCK OF RELIEF WORK

      • 2 DAYS HOLIDAY FOR SCHOOLS IN 9 DISTRICTS
      November 10, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      RAIN - IMD PREDICTS HEAVY RAINFALL IN TAMIL NADU

      • TN: 4 DEAD IN RAIN RELATED INCIDENTS
      November 10, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      PUNJAB - A-G'S RESIGNATION ACCEPTED: CM CHANNI

      • FIRST ON CNN-NEWS18: CM’S CONFIRMATION
      • FIRST ON NEWS18: ‘A-G’S RESIGNATION ACCEPTED’
      • NAVJOT SIDHU HAS HIS WAY AGAIN
      • NEW A-G’S APPOINTMENT TOMORROW: PUNJAB CM
      • SENT NAMES OF DGPs TO CENTRAL PANEL: CM CHANNI
      November 10, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      PM MODI - HIGHWAYS WILL RAMP UP DEVELOPMENT: PM MODI

      • ROAD PROJECT WILL BENEFIT PEDESTRIANS: PM MODI
      • ROAD FOR PEDESTRIANS ON BOTH SIDES OF HIGHWAYS
      • BETTER CONNECTIVITY WITH SOUTH INDIA: PM MODI
      • I HAVE A SPECIAL CONNECT WITH PANDHARPUR: PM MODI
      • PANDHARPUR HAS A SPECIAL RELATION WITH KASHI: PM
      • SERVING PANDHARPUR IS SERVING LORD NARAYAN: PM
      • PANDHARPUR SYMBOLISES ENERGY AND VIKAS: PM MODI
      • PANDHARPUR IS A LAND OF ANCIENT SAINTS: PM MODI
      • SABKA SAATH, SABKA VIKAS IS OUR MAIN MOTTO: PM MOD
      • PANDHARPUR HIGHWAYS’ WIDENING PROJECT
      November 10, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      PM - PM LAUNCHES INFRA PROJECTS VIRTUALLY

        November 10, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        NSA - NSA DOVAL MEETS TAJIK & UZBEK COUNTERPARTS:SOURCE

        • DISCUSSION ON COUNTER TERROR OPERATION: SOURCE
        • ‘LEADERS EXCHANGE VIEWS ON AFGHANISTAN SITUATION’
        • ‘LEADERS DISCUSS AFG HUMANITARIAN CRISIS’
        November 10, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        CHOKSI - FUGITIVE MEHUL CHOKSI EXCLUSIVE ON CNN-NEWS18

        • NIRAV & I PARTED WAYS IN 2000: MEHUL CHOKSI
        • ‘IT WASN’T A FRAUD, BANK DIDN’T REPORT PROPERLY’
        • THERE WAS NO DEFAULT, PAYMENTS MADE: CHOKSI
        • THERE WAS NOTHING ILLEGAL: MEHUL CHOKSI
        • NO FRAUD IN MY NEPHEW’S CASE AS WELL: CHOKSI
        Read more

        If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

        Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

        All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

        Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

        More News