Breaking News Live Updates - 11 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 11 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 11th November 2021

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: November 11, 2021, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

November 11, 2021 07:30 (IST)

U.S - BIDEN & XI WILL MEET VIRTUALLY: U.S SECY

    November 11, 2021 06:40 (IST)

    U.P - MUZAFFARNAGAR: AKHILESH YADAV TO ADDRESS RALLY

    • AKHILESH YADAV EYES WEST U.P AHEAD OF POLLS
    • AKHILESH YADAV TO ADDRESS OBC RALLY IN WEST U.P
    November 11, 2021 06:25 (IST)

    TAMIL NADU - IMD PREDICTS VERY HEAVY RAINFALL IN CHENNAI

    • CHENNAI: 11 SUBWAYS CLOSED FOR PUBLIC USE
    November 11, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    YOGI ADITYANATH - YOGI ADITYANATH FLAGS OFF KANPUR METRO TRIAL RUN

    • THERE WILL BE 9 STATIONS IN PHASE 1: YOGI
    November 11, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    TN - TAMIL NADU RAINS: 8 FLIGHTS CANCELLED

    • FLIGHTS FROM CHENNAI TO TRICHY, MUMBAI CANCELLED
    • FLIGHTS FROM CHENNAI TO MADURAI,SHARJAH CANCELLED
    November 11, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    RAJASTHAN - RAJASTHAN CABINET REJIG LIKELY BY NEXT WEEK

    • PILOT PITCHED FOR DALITS IN R’STHAN CABINET:SOURCE
    • PILOT’S PEOPLE LIKELY TO BE ACCOMMODATED
    November 11, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PUNJAB - PUNJAB JUNIOR ADDITIONAL A-G RESIGNS IN PROTEST

    • A DAY AFTER PUNJAB A-G DEOL REMOVED
    • JUNIOR ADDITIONAL A-G TENDERS RESIGNATION
    November 11, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM - RAJASTHAN MISHAP: PM EXPRESSES CONDOLENCE

    • CONDOLENCES TO BEREAVED FAMILIES: PM MODI
    • PM: PRAYING FOR SPEEDY RECOVERY OF INJURED
    • PM DECLARES RS. 2 LAKH EX-GRATIA TO KIN
    • RS. 50,000 EACH TO THE INJURED: PM MODI
    November 11, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    NSA MEET - NSAs REITERATE 'RESPECT FOR AFGHAN SOVEREIGNTY'

    • ‘NO-INTERFERENCE IN AFG INTERNAL MATTERS’
    November 11, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    NSA - JOINT STATEMENT ON AFGHANISTAN AT NSA MEET

    • ‘AFGHANISTAN SHOULDN’T BE USED FOR TERROR ACTS’
    • ‘RIGHTS OF WOMEN,CHILDREN SHOULDN’T BE VIOLATED’
    • VEILED ATTACK ON PAK AT CRUCIAL NSA MEET
    November 11, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    MAHA - FADNAVIS VS MALIK: MAHA CONG CHIEF DEMANDS PROBE

    • PROBE FADNAVIS, MALIK’S ALLEGATIONS: NANA PATOLE
    • MAHA CONG CHIEF DEMANDS CM UDDHAV TO PROBE CLAIMS
    November 11, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    KHURSHID - KHURSHID RESPONDS TO HIS CONTROVERSIAL REMARK

    • I AM NOT AFRAID: SALMAN KHURSHID TO CNN-NEWS18
    • KHURSHID BRAZENS IT OUT IN RESPONSE TO CNN-NEWS18
    • ‘NOT AFRAID OF CONDEMNING RELIGIOUS DISTORTION’
    • I HAVE PRAISED HINDUISM: SALMAN KHURSHID
    • ‘LET’S SEE WE’VE FREEDOM TO EXPRESS OR NOT’
    • ‘SPEAK NOT, SEE NOT,THINK NOT IS THE NEW INDIA’
    • SHOULD WE COW DOWN TO BJP & RSS: KHURSHID
    • ‘SECULARISM DOESN’T EXCLUDE ANY RELIGION’
    • WE RESPECT SC’S ENTIRE ORDER ON AYODHYA:KHURSHID
    • I WAS SHOWING TRUTH & WE KNOW TRUTH HURTS:KHURSHID
    • HINDUS, TEMPLES DON’T BELONG TO BJP: KHURSHID
    • BJP CAN’T DOMINATE HINDUISM: SALMAN KHURSHID
    November 11, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    FADNAVIS - THERE'S NO WEIGHT TO MALIK'S COMMENT: FADNAVIS

    • MAHA EX-CM FADANVIS’S FRESH SALVO AT MALIK
    November 11, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - INDIA REPORTS 11,466 NEW COVID CASES IN 24 HOURS

    • 460 COVID DEATHS IN INDIA OVER THE LAST 24 HRS
    Read more

