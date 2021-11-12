CHANGE LANGUAGE
BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 12 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 12th November 2021

By News18/ Updated: November 12, 2021, 05:55 IST

November 12, 2021 05:55 (IST)

U.P - MAGISTERIAL PROBE INTO KASGANJ CASE

    November 12, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    TN - ARRIVALS RESUME AT CHENNAI AIRPORT

      November 12, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      PUNJAB - ED ARRESTS CONG PUNJAB LEADER SUKHPAL KHAIRA

      • ED ARRESTS SUKHPAL KHAIRA FROM CHANDIGARH
      November 12, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      NSA MEET - NSAs REITERATE 'RESPECT FOR AFGHAN SOVEREIGNTY'

      • ‘NO-INTERFERENCE IN AFG INTERNAL MATTERS’
      November 12, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      NSA - JOINT STATEMENT ON AFGHANISTAN AT NSA MEET

      • ‘AFGHANISTAN SHOULDN’T BE USED FOR TERROR ACTS’
      • ‘RIGHTS OF WOMEN,CHILDREN SHOULDN’T BE VIOLATED’
      • VEILED ATTACK ON PAK AT CRUCIAL NSA MEET
      November 12, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      NAWAB MALIK - COMPLAINANT SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

      • NAWAB MALIK IGNORED MY ALERTS: COMPLAINANT
      • WAQF BOARD CONTROVERSY SNOWBALLS
      • COMPLAINANT QUESTIONS MALIK’S INTENTIONS
      November 12, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      MODI - PM MODI ATTENDS GUV CONFERENCE

      • NOW: HM SHAH ADDRESSES CONFERENCE
      November 12, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      MAHA - FADNAVIS VS MALIK: MAHA CONG CHIEF DEMANDS PROBE

      • PROBE FADNAVIS, MALIK’S ALLEGATIONS: NANA PATOLE
      • MAHA CONG CHIEF DEMANDS CM UDDHAV TO PROBE CLAIMS
      November 12, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      KHURSHID - GHULAM NABI AZAD ON SALMAN KHURSHID'S BOOK

      • ‘COMPARING HINDUTVA TO ISIS IS FACTUALLY WRONG’
      • GHULAM NABI AZAD CONDEMNS KHURSHID’S ISIS RHETORIC
      • ‘HINDUTVA= ISIS’ IS AN EXAGGERATION: NABI
      November 12, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      CRICKET - T20 WC: AUSTRALIA BEAT PAKISTAN BY 5 WICKETS

      • T20 WC: AUSTRALIA TO FACE NEW ZEALAND IN FINAL
      • T20 WC: AUSTRALIA BEAT PAK BY 5 WICKETS IN SEMIS
      • T20 WC FINAL: AUSTRALIA VS NEW ZEALAND ON SUNDAY
      November 12, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      COVID - GOVT ISSUES NEW NORMS FOR INT'L ARRIVALS

