Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 13 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 13 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 13th November 2021

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: November 13, 2021, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

November 13, 2021 06:55 (IST)

SPORTS AWARDS - PRESIDENT TO GIVE AWAY SPORTS AWARDS 2021 TODAY

  • 12 SPORTSPERSON TO GET MAJOR DHYAN CHAND AWARD
  • ARJUNA AWARD TO 35 SPORTSPERSON
November 13, 2021 05:55 (IST)

RAIN - FLIGHT OPERATIONS RESUME AT CHENNAI AIRPORT

    November 13, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    RAHUL VS BJP - CONG'S HABIT TO ATTACK HINDUISM: BJP

    • CONGRESS’ HABIT TO ATTACK RAM: BJP’S SAMBIT PATRA
    • CONG STATEMENTS AFTER RAHUL’S TUTORING: BJP
    • ‘CONG LEADERS’ STATEMENTS AT THE BEHEST OF RAHUL’
    • HATRED FOR HINDUISM AT RAHUL’S BEHEST: BJP
    • CONG COINED THE TERM SAFFRON TERROR: BJP
    • CONG POLITICISED RAM MANDIR HEARING: BJP
    • DON’T TRY TO DIVIDE SAVARKAR AND MAHATMA: BJP
    • SEEMS RAHUL HASN’T READ THE UPANISHADS: BJP
    • CONG SPEWS VENOM AGAINST HINDUISM AND RAM: BJP
    • CONG DOES POLITICS OF APPEASEMENT: BJP
    • THEY DON’T UNDERSTAND WHAT HINDUISM IS: BJP
    • HINDUISM IS A PEACE- LOVING RELIGION: BJP
    • SAFFRON TERROR USED FOR PEACE-LOVING RELIGION:BJP
    November 13, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PUNJAB - PUNJAB GOVT TO GIVE 2 L EX-GRATIA TO 83 PEOPLE

    • PUNJAB GOVT TO GIVE EX-GRATIA TO RIOT ACCUSED
    • EX-GRATIA TO REPUBLIC DAY RIOT ACCUSED
    November 13, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM MODI INTERACTS WITH PMO OFFICIALS

    • INTERACTION ON OCCASION OF ‘DIWALI MILAN’
    November 13, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    NCB - ARYAN KHAN QUESTIONING STILL UNDERWAY

    • CRUISE DRUG CASE: S.I.T QUESTIONS ARYAN KHAN
    November 13, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    M.P - MADHYA PRADESH GOVT WRITES TO CENTRE

    • REQUESTS TO RENAME HABIBGANJ RAILWAY STATION
    • ‘RENAME STN AFTER TRIBAL QUEEN RANI KAMLAPATI’
    November 13, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    HM - HM TO CHAIR 29TH SOUTHERN ZONAL COUNCIL MEET

    • 29TH SOUTHERN ZONAL COUNCIL MEET ON 14 NOV
    November 13, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    DELHI - DELHI RECORDS 62 FRESH COVID CASES

    • DELHI: 2 COVID DEATHS IN LAST 24 HOURS
    • DELHI: HIGHEST NUMBER OF CASES IN 2 MONTHS
    November 13, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    BJP - CONG NETAS OFTEN SPEAK AGAINST HINDUISM: BJP

      

      

      

