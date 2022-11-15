CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 15 November 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 15 November 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 15th November 2022

By News18/ Updated: November 15, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India.

November 15, 2022 06:40 (IST)

G20 SUMMIT - NOW:GLOBAL LEADERS ARRIVE FOR 17TH G-20 SUMMIT

  • PM MODI ATTENDS 17TH G-20 SUMMIT IN BALI
November 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

UDAIPUR BLAST - TOP INTEL SOURCES TO NEWS18 ON UDAIPUR BLAST

  • INTEL SOURCE:BOMB PLANTED WITH INTENTION OF TERROR
  • BLAST MATERIAL LOCALLY PROCURED: INTEL SOURCE
  • ‘BLAST MATERIAL PROCURED WITH PURPOSE OF SABOTAGE’
  • ISI LINKS TO UDAIPUR BLAST: INTEL SOURCE
November 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

RIJIJU - KIREN RIJIJU SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

  • LAW MINISTER SPEAKS ON ‘NEHRUVIAN BLUNDERS’
  • NOBODY IS ABOVE SCRUTINY OF THE PUBLIC: RIJIJU
  • ‘KARAN SINGH’S RESPONSE WAS NOT BASED ON FACTS’
  • CONG’S RESPONSE BASED ON IDEOLOGY NOT FACTS:RIJIJU
  • I HAVE ONLY STATED FACTS: LAW MINISTER
  • ‘RECORD PROVES THAT MY STATEMENTS ARE RIGHT’
  • ‘RECORDS SHOW MAHARAJA WAS IN TOUGH SITUATION’
  • WE NEED TO CORRECT THE HISTORY: LAW MINISTER
  • CONG WAS TRYING TO BLAME MAHARAJA: LAW MINISTER
  • ‘NEHRU WAS MORE CONCERNED ABOUT SHAIKH ABDULLAH’
  • FACTS IN HISTORY MUST NOT BE DISTORTED: LAW MIN
  • CONG WAS GIVING CLEAN CHIT TO NEHRU: LAW MIN
  • WRONG STEPS BY NEHRU UNDONE BY PM MODI:LAW MIN
November 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM - PM: KEY ISSUES OF GLOBAL CONCERN WILL BE DISCUSSED

    November 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    HM AMIT SHAH MEGA EXCL - AS THE BATTLE FOR GUJARAT DRAWS CLOSER

    • THE MASTERMIND BEHIND BJP’S WINNING MACHINE
    • THE BIGGEST INTERVIEW THIS ELECTION SEASON
    November 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - EXCLUSIVE: ZERO TOLERANCE FOR SEXUAL HARASSMENT

    • CENTRE ORDERS SPL DRIVE TO REVIEW PENDING CASES
    • EXCL: SPL DRIVE TO REVIEW SEXUAL HARASSMENT CASES
    • ACT ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT CASES BY DEC 20: CENTRE
    • GOVT SEEKS REPORT ON PENDING CASES BY DEC 20
