Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 16 November 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 16 November 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 16th November 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: November 16, 2022, 05:55 IST

November 16, 2022 06:10 (IST)

POLAND - 2 RUSSIAN MISSILES HIT POLAND: UKRAINE PRESIDENT

  • UKR PREZ:SERIES OF STRIKE SIGNIFICANT ESCALATION
  • RUSSIA DENIES RESPONSIBILITY OF STRIKE
  • NATO CALLS FOR EMERGENCY MEETING AFTER STRIKE
  • 2 DEAD AFTER MISSILE STRIKE IN POLAND
November 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

UDAIPUR BLAST CASE - UDAIPUR BLAST CASE:150 KG OF EXPLOSIVES RECOVERED

  • EXPLOSIVES FOUND 90 KMs FROM UDAIPUR BLAST SITE
  • BAGS OF GELATIN STICKS FOUND DUMPED IN RIVER
November 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SHRADDHA MURDER CASE - SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON SHRADDHA MURDER CASE

  • COMMON FRIENDS OF AFTAB & SHRADDHA QUIZZED:SOURCE
  • AFTAB’S FATHER & UNCLE’S STATEMENT RECORDED:SOURCE
  • AFTAB’S FATHER, UNCLE SUMMONED TO DELHI:SOURCES
November 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

RIJIJU - KIREN RIJIJU SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

  • LAW MINISTER SPEAKS ON ‘NEHRUVIAN BLUNDERS’
  • NOBODY IS ABOVE SCRUTINY OF THE PUBLIC: RIJIJU
  • ‘KARAN SINGH’S RESPONSE WAS NOT BASED ON FACTS’
  • CONG’S RESPONSE BASED ON IDEOLOGY NOT FACTS:RIJIJU
  • I HAVE ONLY STATED FACTS: LAW MINISTER
  • ‘RECORD PROVES THAT MY STATEMENTS ARE RIGHT’
  • ‘RECORDS SHOW MAHARAJA WAS IN TOUGH SITUATION’
  • WE NEED TO CORRECT THE HISTORY: LAW MINISTER
  • CONG WAS TRYING TO BLAME MAHARAJA: LAW MINISTER
  • ‘NEHRU WAS MORE CONCERNED ABOUT SHAIKH ABDULLAH’
  • FACTS IN HISTORY MUST NOT BE DISTORTED: LAW MIN
  • CONG WAS GIVING CLEAN CHIT TO NEHRU: LAW MIN
  • WRONG STEPS BY NEHRU UNDONE BY PM MODI:LAW MIN
November 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM ADDRESSES INDIAN DIASPORA IN BALI

    November 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    HM AMIT SHAH MEGA EXCL - AS THE BATTLE FOR GUJARAT DRAWS CLOSER

    • THE MASTERMIND BEHIND BJP’S WINNING MACHINE
    • THE BIGGEST INTERVIEW THIS ELECTION SEASON
