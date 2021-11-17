CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 17 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 17 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 17th November 2021

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: November 17, 2021, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

November 17, 2021 07:10 (IST)

November 17, 2021 07:10 (IST)

POLLUTION - GOVT TAKES STEPS TO CURB AIR POLLUTION IN DELHI

    November 17, 2021 06:50 (IST)

    PM - U.P:PM TO LAY FOUNDATION STONE FOR 2 MEGA PROJECTS

      November 17, 2021 06:50 (IST)

      MLC - OVER HALF A DOZEN MLCs LIKELY TO JOIN BJP:SOURCE

      • SITTING MLCs LIKELY TO JOIN BJP TODAY: SOURCE
      • MLCs CURRENTLY ASSOCIATED TO EITHER SP, BSP:SOURCE
      • SOURCE: MLCs TENURE ENDS IN JANUARY NEXT YEAR
      • AHEAD OF U.P POLLS, MLCs TO JOIN BJP: SOURCE
      • JOINING IN PRESENCE OF BJP STATE PREZ: SOURCE
      November 17, 2021 06:35 (IST)

      COVID - COVID: J&K IMPOSES NIGHT CURFEW FROM 10PM TO 6AM

      • AMID RISING COVID CASES IN J&K, GOVT IMPOSE CURBS
      • J&K: NIGHT CURFEW STARTS FROM WEDNESDAY
      • ALL ARE ADVISED TO FOLLOW COVID SOPs: GOVT
      November 17, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      WAR ON COVID - INDIA RECORDS 8,865 CASES IN LAST 24 HOURS

      • OVER 125 CR DOSES GIVEN TO STATES/UTs: GOVT
      • MASSIVE DIP IN INDIA’S NEW COVID CASES
      • INDIA REPORTS 197 MORE DEATHS TODAY
      November 17, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      WANKHEDE - SAMEER WANKHEDE AT MUMBAI POLICE HEADQUARTERS

      • WANKHEDE MEETS MUMBAI POLICE COMMISSIONER
      November 17, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      U.P - PURVANCHAL EXPRESS IS U.P GOVT PROJECT: SOURCE

      • ‘SP CLAIMS ON PURVANCHAL EXPRESS IS IMMATURE’
      • PURVANCHAL EXPRESS IS NOT SP PROJECT: GOVT SOURCE
      November 17, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      SIDHU - SIDHU URGES GOVT TO REOPEN KARTARPUR CORRIDOR

        November 17, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        POLLUTION - U.P CM YOGI ADITYANATH'S CURB POLLUTION PLAN

        • U.P CM HOLDS HIGH-LEVEL MEET ON AIR POLLUTION
        • ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO USE PUBLIC TRANSPORT: CM
        • FARMERS SHOULD BE ASKED NOT TO BURN STUBBLE: CM
        November 17, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        PM - 'INITIAL PROBE SHOWS THE ATTACK WAS WELL PLANNED'

        • PM MODI’S INFRA PUSH IN U.P AHEAD OF POLLS
        November 17, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        MANIPUR - ARMY SOURCES TO NEWS18 ON MANIPUR AMBUSH

          November 17, 2021 05:55 (IST)

          GADCHIROLI - GADCHIROLI SP SPEAKS ON NAXAL ENCOUNTER

          • NAXALS OPENED FIRE AT OUR SEARCH PARTIES: SP
          • EXCHANGE OF FIRE STARTED AROUND 6 AM YESTERDAY: SP
          • SP: FIRING CONTINUED INTERMITTENTLY FOR 9 HRS
          November 17, 2021 05:55 (IST)

          FUEL - RAJASTHAN CUTS VAT ON PETROL & DIESEL

          • RAJASTHAN: PETROL & DIESEL TO BECOME CHEAPER
          • RAJASTHAN: RS 4 REDUCTION IN PETROL
          • RAJASTHAN: RS 5 REDUCTION IN DIESEL
          November 17, 2021 05:55 (IST)

          EXPRESSWAY - PM INAUGURATES E-WAY, LAUNCHES BIG ATTACK

          • ATTACK 1: ‘MAFIA RAJ IN U.P UNDER PREVIOUS GOVT
          • ATTACK 2:’POLITICS DENTED DEVELOPMENT IN U.P’
          • ATTACK 3: ‘PREVIOUS GOVT REFUSED TO STAND WITH ME’
          • ATTACK 4: DYNASTIC POLITICS IN LUCKNOW,DELHI
          • ATTACK 5: ‘THOSE BACKING DYNASTIC POLITICS OUSTED’
          • ATTACK 6: ‘PARTNERSHIP OF DYNASTS CRUSHED DREAMS’
          • ATTACK 7: ‘PARIVARVAD, JATIVAD EARLIER’
          • ATTACK 8: ‘PARIVAR DURBAR INSULTED KARMAYOGIS’
          • ATTACK 9: ‘PEOPLE OF U.P ENDED THEIR CONSPIRACY’
          • ATTACK 10: ‘THEY FAILED, UNEASY AT YOGI’S SUCCESS’
          

          

          

          

