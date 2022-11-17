CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#MaheshBabu#Movies#RussiaUkraineWar#G20Summit#AssemblyElections#BiggBoss16
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 17 November 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 17 November 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 17th November 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: November 17, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

November 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SHRADDHA MURDER CASE - AFTAB, SHRADDHA LIVED IN VASAI FOR 6 MONTHS: DOCs

    November 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RIJIJU - KIREN RIJIJU SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

    • LAW MINISTER SPEAKS ON ‘NEHRUVIAN BLUNDERS’
    • NOBODY IS ABOVE SCRUTINY OF THE PUBLIC: RIJIJU
    • ‘KARAN SINGH’S RESPONSE WAS NOT BASED ON FACTS’
    • CONG’S RESPONSE BASED ON IDEOLOGY NOT FACTS:RIJIJU
    • I HAVE ONLY STATED FACTS: LAW MINISTER
    • ‘RECORD PROVES THAT MY STATEMENTS ARE RIGHT’
    • ‘RECORDS SHOW MAHARAJA WAS IN TOUGH SITUATION’
    • WE NEED TO CORRECT THE HISTORY: LAW MINISTER
    • CONG WAS TRYING TO BLAME MAHARAJA: LAW MINISTER
    • ‘NEHRU WAS MORE CONCERNED ABOUT SHAIKH ABDULLAH’
    • FACTS IN HISTORY MUST NOT BE DISTORTED: LAW MIN
    • CONG WAS GIVING CLEAN CHIT TO NEHRU: LAW MIN
    • WRONG STEPS BY NEHRU UNDONE BY PM MODI:LAW MIN
    November 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM GIFTS - NEWS18 ACCESSES DETAILS OF PM MODI'S GIFTS

    • PM MODI GIFTS KANGRA PAINTING TO U.S.A
    • ‘MATA NI PACHEDI’ GIFTED TO THE UNITED KINGDOM
    • PM MODI’S GIFTS TO G20 LEADERS ACCESSED
    November 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MYSURU - MYSURU 'DOME' BUS STAND ROW: NHAI ISSUES NOTICE

    • NHAI ISSUES NOTICE TO MYSURU ADMINISTRATION
    • ‘MOSQUE DOME’ BUS STAND ROW IN MYSURU ESCALATES
    • AFTER BJP MP’S DEADLINE, NHAI ISSUES NOTICE
    • NOTICE FOR REMOVAL OF DOME SHAPED BUS STAND
    • NHAI: 7 DAYS ULTIMATUM TO REMOVE STRUCTURE
    • ‘MOSQUE DOME BUS STAND UNAUTHORIZED STRUCTURE’
    November 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CONG - TROUBLE MOUNTS FOR CONGRESS IN RAJASTHAN

    • AJAY MAKEN HINTS AT GIVING UP RESPONSIBILITY
    • ‘DELAY IN DECIDING ON R’STHAN LEADERSHIP’
    November 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 EXCL ON PAK PROPAGANDA AGENDA IN J&K

    • TOP INTEL SOURCES ON PAK’S ‘FEAR’ OP IN J&K
    • ‘PAK ORDERING TERRORISTS TO THREATEN J&K SCRIBES’
    • ‘JOURNALISTS THREATENED FOR PROJECTING VIKAS’
    • ‘PAK ORDERING TERRORISTS TO THREATEN JUDICIARY’
    • ‘PAK WANTS TO CONTINUE TO SHOW J&K AS WARZONE’
    • LASHKAR OPERATIVES BEHIND THE THREATS:SOURCE
    • PAK’S PLOT TO DERAIL J&K VIKAS DRIVE EXPOSED
    • TOP SOURCES TO NEWS18 ON SHRADDHA MURDER CASE
    • POLICE TO SEEK MAXIMUM REMAND FOR AFTAB: SOURCES
    • COPS TO PRESENT ITS STAND ON NARCO TEST: SOURCES
    Read more

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

    Read all the Latest News here