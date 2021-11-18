CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#AirPollution#Bollywood#Coronavirus
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 18 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 18 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 18th November 2021

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: November 18, 2021, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

November 18, 2021 08:00 (IST)

MANIPUR ATTACK - GOVT SOURCES TO NEWS18 ON MANIPUR CONVOY ATTACK

  • MANIPUR CASE LIKELY TO BE HANDED OVER TO NIA:SOURCE
  • CASE FORMALITIES LIKELY TO BE DONE SOON: SOURCE
November 18, 2021 07:45 (IST)

CHENNAI TAIN - SCHOOLS, COLLEGES TO REMAIN CLOSED IN THENI,TN

  • TN’S THENI LIKELY TO RECEIVE HEAVY RAINFALL
November 18, 2021 07:25 (IST)

CBI - CBI CRACKDOWN ON ONLINE CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE

  • ‘PAK NATIONALS SUSPECTED IN CHILD ABUSE RACKET’
  • CHILD ABUSE RACKET: 36 PAK NATIONALS SUSPECTED
November 18, 2021 06:40 (IST)

POLLUTION - DELHI POLICE CHECK TRUCKS ENTERING STATE POST BAN

  • ENTRY OF TRUCKS BANNED IN CAPITAL TILL NOV 21
November 18, 2021 05:55 (IST)

WANKHEDE - SAMEER WANKHEDE AT MUMBAI POLICE HEADQUARTERS

  • WANKHEDE MEETS MUMBAI POLICE COMMISSIONER
November 18, 2021 05:55 (IST)

PUNJAB - SOURCE: ANOTHER ISSUE B/W PUNJAB GOVT & SIDHU

  • SIDHU NOT GIVEN NOD FOR KARTARPUR VISIT: SOURCE
  • ‘SIDHU ASKED TO VISIT KARTARPUR POST GURUPARB’
November 18, 2021 05:55 (IST)

POLLUTION - KEJRIWAL SAID A LOT ABOUT STUBBLE BURNING: BJP

  • ODD-EVEN SCHEME TO CURB POLLUTION IN STATE:CM
November 18, 2021 05:55 (IST)

PM - PM TO LAUNCH MEGA INFRA PROJECTS IN U.P ON FRIDAY

  • PM MODI’S VIKAS PUSH IN U.P’S JHANSI
November 18, 2021 05:55 (IST)

CRICKET - INDIA BEAT NEW ZEALAND BY 5 WICKETS IN 1ST T20

  • T20 SERIES: INDIA BEAT NEW ZEALAND IN 1ST MATCH
  • T20 SERIES: INDIA TAKES 1-0 LEAD AGAINST KIWIS
November 18, 2021 05:55 (IST)

COVID - INDIA REPORTS 10,197 NEW COVID CASES IN 24 HOURS

    November 18, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    AKHILESH YADAV - AKHILESH YADAV CONTINUES EXPRESSWAY POLITICS

    • SAFETY IGNORED FOR MAKING EXPRESSWAY: AKHILESH
    • EXPRESSWAY WAS STARTED BY US: AKHILESH YADAV
    • WE PROMISE TO MAKE E-WAY BETTER: AKHILESH
    • WE’LL MAKE MANDIS NEXT TO E-WAY FOR KISAN: AKHILESH
    Read more

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

    Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

    More News