CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#DelhiMurder#IndvsNZ#AssemblyElections
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 18 November 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 18 November 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 18th November 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: November 18, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

November 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

U.S - HOUSE REPUBLICANS LAUNCH PROBE AGAINST BIDEN'S SON

  • AFTER TAKING THE HOUSE REPUBLICANS LAUNCH PROBE
  • PROBE INTO HUNTER BIDEN’S BUSINESS DEALINGS
  • HOUSE CHAIRMAN: THIS IS PROBE ON JOE BIDEN
November 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SHRADDHA MURDER CASE - U.P BJP MLA RAJESHWAR SINGH SPEAKS TO NEWS18

  • SINGH URGES STRINGENT LAWS AT NATIONAL LEVEL
  • PROVISIONS HAVE TO BE MORE STRINGENT: SINGH
  • NEED TO HAVE SEPARATE DEDICATED COURTS:SINGH
  • CRIMES AGAINST WOMEN ARE INCREASING: SINGH
  • NO PROVISION FOR SPECIAL COURTS: SINGH
  • RAPE AND MURDER ACCUSED NEEDS STRICTER LAWS:SINGH
  • POLICE IS DOING THE PROBE IN SHRADDHA CASE: SINGH
November 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

RIJIJU - KIREN RIJIJU SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

  • LAW MINISTER SPEAKS ON ‘NEHRUVIAN BLUNDERS’
  • NOBODY IS ABOVE SCRUTINY OF THE PUBLIC: RIJIJU
  • ‘KARAN SINGH’S RESPONSE WAS NOT BASED ON FACTS’
  • CONG’S RESPONSE BASED ON IDEOLOGY NOT FACTS:RIJIJU
  • I HAVE ONLY STATED FACTS: LAW MINISTER
  • ‘RECORD PROVES THAT MY STATEMENTS ARE RIGHT’
  • ‘RECORDS SHOW MAHARAJA WAS IN TOUGH SITUATION’
  • WE NEED TO CORRECT THE HISTORY: LAW MINISTER
  • CONG WAS TRYING TO BLAME MAHARAJA: LAW MINISTER
  • ‘NEHRU WAS MORE CONCERNED ABOUT SHAIKH ABDULLAH’
  • FACTS IN HISTORY MUST NOT BE DISTORTED: LAW MIN
  • CONG WAS GIVING CLEAN CHIT TO NEHRU: LAW MIN
  • WRONG STEPS BY NEHRU UNDONE BY PM MODI:LAW MIN
November 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM GIFTS - NEWS18 ACCESSES DETAILS OF PM MODI'S GIFTS

  • PM MODI GIFTS KANGRA PAINTING TO U.S.A
  • ‘MATA NI PACHEDI’ GIFTED TO THE UNITED KINGDOM
  • PM MODI’S GIFTS TO G20 LEADERS ACCESSED
November 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CONG - TROUBLE MOUNTS FOR CONGRESS IN RAJASTHAN

  • AJAY MAKEN HINTS AT GIVING UP RESPONSIBILITY
  • ‘DELAY IN DECIDING ON R’STHAN LEADERSHIP’
November 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES SENSATIONAL INTEL DOSSIER

  • MULTIPLE JOURNALISTS RESIGN IN J&K: SOURCES
  • RESIGN AFTER ACCUSED OF BEING INFORMERS:SOURCE
  • ‘ACCUSATIONS MADE BY TERRORIST ORGANISATION’
  • CNN-NEWS18 EXPOSES PAK MASTERMIND BEHIND PLOT
  • J&K POLICE SUSPECT ROLE OF LeT OFFSHOOT: SOURCES
  • INTEL DOSSIER THAT DETAILS PLOT ACCESSED
  • PAK, TURKEY INVOLVE IN CONSPIRACY: INTEL SOURCES
Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read all the Latest News here