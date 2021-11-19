CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 19 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 19 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 19th November 2021

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: November 19, 2021, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

November 19, 2021 05:55 (IST)

WAR ON COVID - CNN-NEWS18 SUPER SCOOP TONIGHT ON BRASS TACKS

  • INDIA FORMS PANEL TO MULL THIRD SHOT
  • COMING SOON: ADDL JAB FOR IMMUNOCOMPROMISED PEOPLE
  • CNN-NEWS18 BRINGS NEWS INDIA AWAITS
  • WHILE WORLD MOVES TOWARDS ‘BOOSTER’ PROGRAMMES
  • INDIA PLANS ‘THIRD SHOT’ CHARTER FOR THOSE IN NEED
November 19, 2021 05:55 (IST)

WANKHEDE - SAMEER WANKHEDE AT MUMBAI POLICE HEADQUARTERS

  • WANKHEDE MEETS MUMBAI POLICE COMMISSIONER
November 19, 2021 05:55 (IST)

SP - SP CHIEF AKHILESH YADAV INSULTS HINDU SEERS

  • SP CHIEF AKHILESH TAKES DIG AT ‘CHILLUMJEEVIS’
November 19, 2021 05:55 (IST)

PM - INDIA WAS CALLED PHARMACY OF THE WORLD: PM MODI

  • GROWTH ENCOURAGED IN PHARMA SECTOR: PM
  • COMMITTED TO ENCOURAGE R&D IN PHARMA: PM MODI
  • PHARMA GOT MAJOR BOOST THROUGH PLI SCHEMES: PM
  • ENCOURAGING COLLABORATION B/W ACADEMIA,INDUSTRY: PM
  • PM:INDIA EXPORTED $1.5 MN HERBAL MEDICINES IN 2021
  • INDIA MAJOR EXPORTER, PRODUCER OF PPE KITS: PM
  • MAJOR BOOST TO PHARMA INDUSTRIES: PM MODI
  • INVITE YOU TO IDEATE, MAKE IN INDIA: PM MODI
  • TRADITIONAL MEDICINES GETTING RECOGNITION: PM
  • MAKE IN INDIA TO MAKE FOR THE WORLD: PM MODI
  • BEST TIME TO MOVE FORWARD & SCALE NEW HEIGHTS: PM
November 19, 2021 05:55 (IST)

MEA - MEA CALLS OUT PAK'S SHAM ON JADHAV'S PLEA

  • LAW PASSED BY PAK HAS SHORTCOMINGS: MEA
  • PAK KEEPS DENYING JADHAV CONSULAR ACCESS: MEA
  • MEA:PAK FAILED TO PROVIDE FREE TRIAL ATMOSPHERE
If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

