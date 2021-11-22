CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#RajasthanCabinet#Bollywood#Coronavirus
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 22 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 22 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 22nd November 2021

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: November 22, 2021, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

November 22, 2021 06:40 (IST)

AMIT MALVIYA - BJP SLAMS WB GOVT OVER POOR LAW-ORDER SITUATION

  • ‘WB BECOMING SAFE HAVEN FOR CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES’
  • BJP:TERRORISTS, CRIMINALS FIND IT SAFE TO OPERATE
November 22, 2021 05:55 (IST)

TMC - TMC TO MOVE SC ON TRIPURA VIOLENCE: SOURCES

  • TMC-BJP SHOWDOWN IN TRIPURA
November 22, 2021 05:55 (IST)

RAJASTHAN - RAJASTHAN CABINET REJIG: 15 MINISTERS TAKE OATH

  • RAJASTHAN CABINET REJIG: NEW MINISTERS TAKE OATH
  • R’STHAN: SWEARING-IN CEREMONY UNDERWAY
  • 5 MINISTERS FROM PILOT CAMP BEING SWORN-IN
November 22, 2021 05:55 (IST)

PM - NOW: PM MODI AT U.P POLICE HEADQUARTERS

  • PM MODI ATTENDS DGP CONFERENCE IN LUCKNOW
  • PM MODI REVIEWS SECURITY ISSUES AT CONFERENCE
  • HM SHAH, NSA DOVAL ATTEND DGP CONFERENCE
November 22, 2021 05:55 (IST)

KISAN - PROTESTING FARMERS' OPEN LETTER TO PM MODI

  • HOPE YOUR PROMISE WILL BE FULFILLED: KISAN TO PM
  • KISAN CITES 6 DEMANDS IN OPEN LETTER TO PM
  • MSP MUST BE MADE LEGAL: KISAN TO PM ON LETTER
  • SACK MoS HOME AJAY & ARREST HIM: KISAN TO PM
November 22, 2021 05:55 (IST)

HEALTH MIN - HEALTH MIN TO REVIEW JAB DRIVE IN 3 STATES

    November 22, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    CAPT - CAPT AMARINDER SINGH TO CONTEST FROM PATIALA

    • CAPT TO CONTEST 2022 POLLS FROM PATIALA
    Read more

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

    Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

    More News