CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#AssemblyElections
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 22 November 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 22 November 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 22nd November 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: November 22, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

November 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SHRADDHA MURDER CASE - INSIDE SCOOP OF SHRADDHA MURDER INVESTIGATION

  • ‘COPS PROBING IF SHRADDHA WAS NOT STANGULATED’
  • STRANGULATION THEORY PROBE EMERGES IN CASE
  • 10-12 TEAMS FORMED TO PROBE DELHI MURDER CASE
  • SOCIAL MEDIA APPS, ACCOUNTS UNDER LENS
November 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM MODI'S ADDRESS IN NAVSARI, GUJARAT

  • BATTLE FOR GUJ HEATS UP, PM ADDRESSES RALLY
  • NAVSARI HOLDS A SPECIAL PLACE IN MY HEART: PM
  • PROJECTS WORTH 600 CR UNVEILED IN NAVRASI: PM
  • HAVE COME HERE TO TAKE PEOPLE’S BLESSINGS: PM
  • THIS IS THE FIGHT FOR ALL GUJARATIS: PM MODI
  • FIRST TIME VOTERS SHOWING ENTHUSIASM: PM MODI
  • GUJARATIS HAVE SHOWERED BLESSINGS TO CM PATEL: PM
  • BJP WILL BREAK ALL LOK SABHA SEATS IN GUJ: PM
  • BJP WILL COME BACK WITH MAJORITY IN GUJARAT: PM
November 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

DELHI - SHOCKER FROM DELHI: PARENTS MURDER 21-YR-OLD

  • COPS RECOVER WEAPON, SUSPECT HONOUR KILLING
  • MATHURA POLICE CRACKS CASE, ARRESTS PARENTS
  • BODY STUFFED IN TROLLEY FOUND IN YAMUNA E-WAY,U.P
November 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - SHIMOGA MODULE LINK IN MANGALURU BLAST

  • SHAREEQ ABSCONDER IN SHIMOGA TRIAL BOMB CASE
  • SHAREEQ’S BACKGROUND CHECK SHOWS SHIMOGA LINK
  • SHAREEQ MAIN ACCUSED IN MANGALURU RICKSHAW BLAST
  • PAK GOVT SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON CRISIS
  • RULING COALITION TO AGREE ON EARLY ELECTIONS:SOURCE
  • ‘IMRAN WON’T RESIST PAK’S NEW COAS APPOINTMENT’
  • CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE ON TURMOIL IN PAKISTAN
  • DETAILS OF PEACE DEAL ON CNN-NEWS18
  • ‘PTI TO BACK NEXT COAS, BACKDOOR TALKS ONGOING’
  • INSIDE DETAILS OF MANGALURU BLAST PROBE
  • TOP SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON MANGALURU BLAST CASE
November 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

BATTLE FOR GUJARAT - SURENDRANAGAR BENEFITTED FROM NARMADA PROJECT: PM

  • PM MODI HITS OUT AT CONGRESS IN GUJ RALLY
  • PM:CONG BACKING THOSE WHO OPPOSED NARMADA PROJECT
  • PM: PREVIOUS GOVT USED TO TIE UP WITH TANKER MAFIAS
  • NARMADA DAM PROJECT IS BIGGEST PROJECT OF GUJ:PM
  • GUJ PEOPLE WILL WIPE OF CONGRESS COMPLETELY: PM
  • ‘WE GAVE ELECTRICITY TO EACH & EVERY GUJ VILLAGE’
Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read all the Latest News here