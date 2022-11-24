CHANGE LANGUAGE
BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 24 November 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

By News18/ Updated: November 24, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

November 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SHRADDHA MURDER CASE - NO POLYGRAPH TEST FOR AFTAB TODAY DUE TO FEVER

    November 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SHRADDHA MURDE CASE - SHRADDHA CASE: NO LIE- DETECTOR TEST FOR FATAB

      November 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM - PM MODI ADDRESSES RALLY IN GUJ AHEAD OF POLLS

        November 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        ODISHA - MASSIVE FIRE ENGULFS 200 HOUSES IN ASSAM

          November 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          JAIN - JAIN'S TEAM MOVES FRESH PLEA ON LEAKED FOOTAGES

          • NEW APPLICATION SEEKS TO RESTRAIN CCTV LEAKAGES
          • COURT TO HEAR MATTER TOMORROW
          November 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - TOP SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON NEXT PAK ARMY CHIEF

          • SIX CONTENDERS FOR NEXT PAK CHIEF POST: SOURCES
          • SOURCE: PAK PM MEETS GENERAL BAJWA & DG ISI
          • SHARIF HELD MEETINGS WITH TOP MINISTERS:SOURCE
          • FINAL DECISION EXPECTED ON NOVEMBER 24:SOURCE
          November 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          BATTLE FOR GUJARAT - SURENDRANAGAR BENEFITTED FROM NARMADA PROJECT: PM

          • PM MODI HITS OUT AT CONGRESS IN GUJ RALLY
          • PM:CONG BACKING THOSE WHO OPPOSED NARMADA PROJECT
          • PM: PREVIOUS GOVT USED TO TIE UP WITH TANKER MAFIAS
          • NARMADA DAM PROJECT IS BIGGEST PROJECT OF GUJ:PM
          • GUJ PEOPLE WILL WIPE OF CONGRESS COMPLETELY: PM
          • ‘WE GAVE ELECTRICITY TO EACH & EVERY GUJ VILLAGE’
          November 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          AJAY DEVGAN - GOKHALE PASSES AWAY, AJAY DEVGAN PAYS CONDOLENCES

          • GOKHALE BROUGHT A LOT OF OF GRAVITAS: AJAY DEVGAN
          • VIKRAM GOKHALE PASSES AWAY AT THE AGE OF 82
