CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#NoidaAirport#IndvsNZ#TripuraPolls#Bollywood
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 26 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 26 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 26th November 2021

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: November 26, 2021, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

November 26, 2021 06:50 (IST)

EARTHQUAKE - EARTHQUAKE OF 6.1 MAGNITUDE JOLTS N-E

  • TREMORS ALSO FELT IN KOLKATA, GUWAHATI
November 26, 2021 05:55 (IST)

TRIPURA - CONGRESS SLAMS TMC OVER CIVIC POLLS

  • TMC IS A PROXY PARTY OF BJP: CONGRESS
November 26, 2021 05:55 (IST)

SIDHU - ANOTHER ROUND OF SIDHU Vs CHANNI

  • SIDHU THREATENS HUNGER STRIKE AGAINST OWN GOVT
  • PUBLICISE REPORT ON DRUG MENACE: SIDHU
  • NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU’S LATEST DRAMA
  • ‘PUBLICISE REPORT OR I WILL GO ON HUNGER STRIKE’
November 26, 2021 05:55 (IST)

PM - PM MODI TWEETS ON JEWAR AIRPORT

  • FOUNDATION STONE WILL BE LAID TOMORROW: PM
  • BIG BOOST TO COMMERCE, TOURISM & CONNECTIVITY:PM
November 26, 2021 05:55 (IST)

JEWAR POLITICS RAGES - VIKAS 'TAKES OFF' BUT POLITICS RAGES

  • BJP U.P PRESIDENT HITS BACK AT AKHILESH YADAV
  • NAME SAMAJWADI, POLITICS PARIVARVAADI: BJP
  • MORE INT’L AIRPORTS THAN SP MPs IN PARLIAMENT: BJP
  • NEW AIRPORTS UNDER US THAN TOTAL SP MPs: BJP
November 26, 2021 05:55 (IST)

DELHI - AAP DEMAND ON EVE OF KISAN STIR ANNIVERSARY

  • AAP: COMPENSATE FAMILIES OF 700 DEAD FARMERS
  • DELHI GOVT TO MOVE RESOLUTION IN ASSEMBLY
  • AAP ALSO DEMANDS ARREST OF MoS HOME, AJAY MISHRA
  • AAP ALSO DEMANDS FOR LEGAL GUARANTEE ON MSP
November 26, 2021 05:55 (IST)

COVID - INDIA REPORTS 9,119 NEW COVID CASES

  • 396 COVID DEATHS REPORTED IN LAST 24 HOURS
November 26, 2021 05:55 (IST)

CONSTITUTION DAY - SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON ON CONSTITUTION DAY EVENT

  • ‘MOST OPPOSITION PARTIES WILL NOT ATTEND EVENT’
  • ‘PARTIES LIKE TMC, CONG, DMK,RJD WILL NOT ATTEND’
  • OPPOSITION TO BOYCOTT EVENT TOMORROW: SOURCE
November 26, 2021 05:55 (IST)

BJP - AHEAD OF FARM LAWS REPEAL BJP ISSUES WHIP TO MPs

  • BJP ISSUES WHIP TO ALL MPs ON NOVEMBER 29
  • BILL LIKELY TO BE BROUGHT IN RAJYA SABHA FIRST
Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

More News