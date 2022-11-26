CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 26 November 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 26 November 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 26th November 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

By News18/ Updated: November 26, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

November 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

TERROR - CRACKDOWN ON TERROR IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR

  • IED SEIZED AND DESTROYED IN SHOPIAN, J&K
  • PLOT TO TARGET SECURITY FORCES IN J&K
November 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SHRADDHA MURDER CASE - ACCUSED AFTAB STILL UNWELL: POLICE SOURCE

  • AFTAB TO UNDERGO CHECKUP FIRST: POLICE SOURCE
  • ‘CALL ON POLYGRAPH TEST AFTER AFTAB’S CHECKUP’
November 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SANDEEP BHARDWAJ - BJP DEMANDS HIGH LEVEL PROBE ON BHARDWAJ'S DEATH

  • WE WON’T KEEP QUIET AGAINST THIS:BJP HITS OUT
  • KEJRIWAL HAD PROMISED TICKET TO BHARDWAJ: BJP
  • KEJRIWAL FORCED BHARDWAJ TO TAKE HIS LIFE: BJP
  • FORCING SOMEONE TO COMMIT SUICIDE IS MURDER: BJP
  • EVIDENCES INDICATE THAT IT IS NOT A SUICIDE: BJP
  • AAP LEADER SANDEEP BHARDWAJ COMMITS SUICIDE
  • AAP NETA COMMITS SUICIDE, BJP ATTACKS KEJRIWAL
  • ‘BHARDWAJ PAID MONEY TO KEJRIWAL FOR TICKET’
  • KEJRIWAL DID NOT GIVE TICKET TO BHARDWAJ: BJP
November 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM: 3-DAY CELEBRATIONS ORGANISED IN NEW DELHI

  • ‘HE PLAYED KEY ROLE IN PRESERVING ASSAM CULTURE’
  • 400TH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS OF BARPHUKAN
  • PM ATTENDS BIRTH ANNIV CELEBRATIONS OF BARPHUKAN
  • PM MODI’S TRIBUTE TO ASSAM ICON BARPHUKAN
November 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM - PM: WE ARE NOT TAUGHT ABOUT OUR GOLDEN HISTORY

  • PM: OUR HISTORY MUST BE RE-WRITTEN
  • PM MODI: BARPHUKAN’S LIFE MUST INSPIRE US
  • PM: WE HAVE TO MAKE INDIA DEVELOPED
November 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

HM - HM SHAH: PM MODI ENSURED PEOPLE'S DIGNITY

  • HM SHAH: PM MODI WORKED FOR HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE
November 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

BATTLE FOR GUJARAT - HM SHAH 'PARIVAARVAD' IN GUJARAT RALLY

  • CONG HAS ALWAYS BELIEVED IN VOTE BANK POLITICS:HM
  • ONLY LOOT & SCAM DURING CONGRESS TENURE: HM SHAH
  • CONG DID NOTHING TO END THE POVERTY: HM SHAH
  • IN LAST 8 YRS, PM MODI WORKED HARD FOR POOR: HM
  • EARLIER THERE WERE NO ACCESS TO HEALTH CARE:HM
  • ‘CONG PLAYED POLITICS EVEN DURING PANDEMIC’
