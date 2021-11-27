CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 27 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 27 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 27th November 2021

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: November 27, 2021, 05:55 IST

November 27, 2021 05:55 (IST)

TRIPURA - CONGRESS SLAMS TMC OVER CIVIC POLLS

  • TMC IS A PROXY PARTY OF BJP: CONGRESS
November 27, 2021 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - FAITH IN CONSTITUTION STRENGTHENED: PM MODI

  • WE HAVE FOCUSED ON VIKAS WITH SABKA SAATH MOTTO:PM
  • ATTEMPTED TO DEVELOP EVERY STRATA IN 7 YRS: PM
  • COLONIAL MINDSET DOES NOT EXIST ANYMORE: PM MODI
November 27, 2021 05:55 (IST)

MAHA GOVT - MAHA GOVT TO GIVE 50K AID TO KIN OF COVID VICTIMS

    November 27, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    JEWAR POLITICS RAGES - VIKAS 'TAKES OFF' BUT POLITICS RAGES

    • BJP U.P PRESIDENT HITS BACK AT AKHILESH YADAV
    • NAME SAMAJWADI, POLITICS PARIVARVAADI: BJP
    • MORE INT’L AIRPORTS THAN SP MPs IN PARLIAMENT: BJP
    • NEW AIRPORTS UNDER US THAN TOTAL SP MPs: BJP
    November 27, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    DELHI - AAP DEMAND ON EVE OF KISAN STIR ANNIVERSARY

    • AAP: COMPENSATE FAMILIES OF 700 DEAD FARMERS
    • DELHI GOVT TO MOVE RESOLUTION IN ASSEMBLY
    • AAP ALSO DEMANDS ARREST OF MoS HOME, AJAY MISHRA
    • AAP ALSO DEMANDS FOR LEGAL GUARANTEE ON MSP
    • DELHI GOVT MOVES RESOLUTION IN ASSEMBLY
    • DELHI GOVT RESOLUTION OVER KISAN PROTESTS
    • WITHDRAW CRIMINAL CASES AGAINST KISAN: RESOLUTION
    November 27, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - BOOSTER DOSES WILL BE REQUIRED: AIIMS DOCTOR

      November 27, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      ARVIND - ARVIND KEJRIWAL TO BE IN CHANDIGARH & MOHALI

