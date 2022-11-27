CHANGE LANGUAGE
BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 27 November 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 27th November 2022

November 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SHRADDHA MURDER CASE - ACCUSED AFTAB SENT TO 14-DAY JUDICIAL CUSTODY

  • AFTAB SENT TO JUDICIAL CUSTODY IN SHRADDHA CASE
November 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - GOKHALE WAS A CREATIVE & VERSATILE ACTOR: PM MODI

  • PM MODI PAYS CONDOLENCES TO ACTOR VIKRAM GOKHALE
  • VETERAN ACTOR PASSED AWAY TODAY AT THE AGE OF 77
November 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ - STATEMENT RECORDED BEFORE MAGISTRATE

  • EXTORTION CASE:JACQUELINE GIVES STATEMENT
  • STATEMENT RECORDED UNDER SECTION 164 OF CRPC
November 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

GUJARAT - JP NADDA RELEASES BJP'S GUJARAT MANIFESTO

  • BATTLE FOR GUJ: NADDA RELEASES ‘SANKALP PATRA’
  • WILL IMPLEMENT UCC IN GUJARAT: JP NADDA
November 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

AAP VS BJP - BJP LAUNCHES SCATHING ATTACK ON AAP

  • WHAT IS AAP CELEBRATING FOR: BJP SLAMS AAP
  • BJP: ACCUSED NAIR CLOSE ASSOCIATE OF KEJRIWAL
  • BIZMAN DINESH ARORA CLOSE ASSOCIATE OF SISODIA: BJP
  • MANISH SISODIA IS ON BORROWED TIME: BJP
