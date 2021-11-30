BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 30 November 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

CHANGE LANGUAGE
BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 30 November 2021

FOR 30th November 2021

November 30, 2021, 05:55 IST

November 30, 2021 05:55 (IST)

U.P - YOGI GOVT'S VIKAS PUSH IN U.P CONTINUES

  • YOGI GOVT PROPOSES TO DEVELOP IMCs IN U.P
November 30, 2021 05:55 (IST)

TWITTER - JACK DORSEY STEPS DOWN AS TWITTER CEO

  • TWITTER NAMES CTO PARAG AGRAWAL AS NEW CEO
November 30, 2021 05:55 (IST)

TMC - 'ATTACK AGAINST BUS CARRYING TMC WORKERS'

  • TRIPURA POLICE CONFIRM ATTACK ON TMC WORKERS
  • 12 PEOPLE INJURED IN ATTACK: TRIPURA POLICE
  • TMC BRIEFING ON SUSPENSION OF 12 MPs
November 30, 2021 05:55 (IST)

OMICRON - INDIA OFFERS SUPPORT TO AFRICA TO FIGHT OMICRON

    November 30, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    DELHI - CONSTRUCTION WORK BANNED IN DELHI: GOPAL RAI

    • NO ENTRY OF TRUCKS TILL DECEMBER 7: RAI
    • WATER SPRINKLING WILL CONTINUE IN DELHI: RAI
    November 30, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    CHANNI - CHANNI ON PROTESTERS WHO CLIMBED WATER TANK

    • CASE WILL BE REGISTERED AGAINST THEM: CHANNI
    • CHANNI URGES MOHALI PROTESTERS TO RETURN
    • THEY CAN COME & MEET ME ANYTIME: CM CHANNI
