Breaking News Live Updates - 02 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 02 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 2nd October 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

By News18/ Updated: October 02, 2022, 05:55 IST

October 02, 2022 06:40 (IST)

PM MODI - PM MODI TO VISIT GANDHI SAMADHI AT RAJ GHAT TODAY

    October 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    UDHAMPUR - UDHAMPUR TWIN BLASTS PROBE: 1ST ARREST MADE

    • UDHAMPUR POLICE MAKES 1ST ARREST
    October 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SHAH - AMIT SHAH TWEETS AFTER THE MEGA LAUNCH OF 5G

    • A GIANT LEAP TOWARDS DIGITAL INDIA: HM SHAH
    • PM WILL TAKE CONNECTIVITY IN INDIA TO NEXT LEVEL:HM
    • 5G WILL SERVE AS A MAJOR TRANSFORMATIVE FORCE: HM
    • 5G WILL FORM BEDROCK FOR ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITIES:HM
    October 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM ADDRESSES AT EVENT IN AMBAJI, GUJARAT

    • WE HAVE TO MAKE INDIA A DEVELOPED COUNTRY: PM
    • PM:CONGRATULATE WOMEN WHO HAVE GOT NEW HOUSES
    October 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CONG PREZ POLLS - CONG PREZ POLLS: KC TRIPATHI'S FORM REJECTED

    • 3RD CANDIDATE KN TRIPATHI’S FORM REJECTED
    October 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BHARAT JODO YATRA - CONG'S BHARAT JODO YATRA REACHES KARNATAKA

