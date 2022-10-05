CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 05 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 05 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 5th October 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

By News18/ Updated: October 05, 2022, 05:55 IST

October 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

TMC & CONG - CHAIRMANSHIPS OF TOP PARLIAMENTARY PANELS

  • TMC AND CONG LOSE TOP PARLIAMENTARY PANEL POSTS
  • TMC MP DEREK O’BRIEN HITS OUT AT THE CENTRE
October 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

THAROOR - SHASHI THAROOR QUITS AS PROFESSIONAL CONG HEAD

    October 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI DIALS UKRAINE PRESIDENT ZELENSKY

    • PM MODI CALLS FOR END OF RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS
    • PM REITERATES PATH OF DIALOGUE ON CALL
    • ZELENSKY THANK PM MODI FOR PEACE AID
    • PM CONVEYS READINESS TOWARDS PEACE EFFORTS
    • PM MODI OFFERS AID FOR PEACE AMID CONFLICT
    October 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KASHMIR VICTIM - KASHMIR TERROR VICTIMS TO ADDRESS UNHRC

    • KASHMIR TO EXPOSE PAK’S ROLE IN GROWING TERRORISM
    • KASHMIR TERROR VICTIMS MAKING BIG HEADWAY
    October 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    HM SHAH - TRAINS B/W BARAMULLA & BUDGAM SUSPENDED

    • TRAIN SERVICES SUSPENDED IN VIEW OF HM’S SECURITY
    • AMID HM’S J&K VISIT,TRAIN SERVICES HALTED IN J&K
