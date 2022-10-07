CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 07 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 07 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 7th October 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: October 07, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...

October 07, 2022 07:23 (IST)

World| Death Toll from Hurricane Ian Over 100

The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed into the triple digits on Thursday. The number of recorded storm-related deaths has risen to at least 101 in the eight days since the storm made landfall in southwest Florida.

Of the total deaths, 98 were in Florida, according to reports from the Florida Medical Examiners Commission. Other storm deaths include five in North Carolina, three in Cuba and one in Virginia. Ian made landfall in Florida’s Gulf Coast on September 28, after hitting Cuba the previous day.

October 07, 2022 07:18 (IST)

Delhi: 11-yr-old Gang-raped by 2 Seniors in School Washroom; Case Filed, DCW Sends Notice to Police

In a horrifying incident in the national capital, an 11-year-old student was allegedly gang-raped by two seniors inside the washroom of their school. According to police, a case has been registered and investigations are underway.

Police officials said the gang rape took place in the month of July, but the victim approached the police on Tuesday this week, following which the matter was highlighted by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). The girl has alleged, according to the DCW, that her school teacher tried to hush up the gangrape. READ MORE

October 07, 2022 06:55 (IST)

INDIAN FAMILY KILLED - INDIAN FAMILY KILLED IN CALIFORNIA: 1 ARRESTED

  • POLICE ARRESTS 1 IN THE DEATH OF SIKH FAMILY
October 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

RAHUL - RAHUL ASKED TO REQUEST ME TO WITHDRAW: THAROOR

  • POLITICS OVER CONGRESS PRESIDENTIAL POLLS PEAKS
  • ‘REQUESTED TO WITHDRAW FROM CONG PREZ POLLS’
October 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM MODI ATTENDS DUSSEHRA CELEBRATIONS IN KULLU

  • PM MODI CELEBRATES DUSSEHRA IN KULLU
  • NEXT: PM MODI TO ADDRESS GATHERING IN KULLU
  • KULLU: PM ATTENDS ICONIC DUSSEHRA RATH YATRA
October 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CHINA - UYGHUR MOTION VOTED DOWN AT UNHRC

  • 19 NATIONS VOTED AGAINST THE UYGHUR MOTION
  • 17 NATIONS VOTED FOR THE MOTION,11 NATIONS ABSTAIN
  • INDIA ABSTAINS FROM VOTE ON UYGHUR MOTION
  • BIG WN FOR CHINA AT UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL
October 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

BOMMAI - CM BOMMAI REACTS ON SONIA JOINING BHARAT JODO YATRA

  • CM BOMMAI: IT DOESN’T MAKE ANY IMPACT
October 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

ADIPURUSH - BJP LEADER RAM KADAM SLAMS MOVIE 'ADIPURUSH'

  • WON’T ALLOW SCREENING OF ADIPURUSH IN MAHA:BJP MLA
Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com's breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

TRENDING NEWS