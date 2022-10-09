CHANGE LANGUAGE
BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 09 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 9th October 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: October 09, 2022, 05:55 IST

October 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

VISHNU JAIN - 'DEMAND PROBE WITHOUT DAMAGING THE SHIVLING'

  • ‘NEED TO ESTIMATE LENGTH & BREADTH OF SHIVLING’
  • PROBE ANSWER TO SHIVLING OR FOUNTAIN DEBATE: JAIN
October 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SENA - SENA SYMBOL WAR: ECI PASSES INTERIM ORDER

  • SENA SYMBOL CAN’T BE USED TILL MATTER CLOSED: ECI
  • BOTH SIDES ASKED TO PICK NEW SYMBOLS BY ECI
  • EC ASKS TO SUBMIT NEW SYMBOLS BY OCTOBER 10
  • ECI FREEZES ‘BOW & ARROW’ SYMBOL TILL FINAL VERDICT
  • BOTH FACTIONS CAN’T USE NAME ‘SHIV SENA’: ECI
October 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM - PM MODI TO VISIT GUJARAT TOMORROW

  • PM’S 3-DAY GUJARAT VISIT TO BEGIN FROM TOMORROW
  • PM TO DECLARE 1ST SOLAR- POWERED VILLAGE ON OCT 9
  • AHEAD OF DIWALI, PM TO GIFT ‘MODHERA’
  • PM TO STEP UP BJP’S POLL CAMPAIGN IN GUJARAT
October 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

GYANVAPI - HINDU SIDE LAWYER VISHNU JAIN SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

  • OUR DEMAND IS FOR SCIENTIFIC PROBE: JAIN
  • ‘CONFUSION CREATED IN NAME OF CARBON DATING’
  • GROUND PENETRATING RADAR NEEDED FOR PROBE: JAIN
  • THERE IS AN ATTEMPT TO DELAY PROCEEDINGS: JAIN
October 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CONG PREZ POLLS - CONG PREZ POLLS: SHASHI THAROOR REFUTES CLAIMS

  • RUMOURS OF NOMINATION WITHDRAWAL FALSE: THAROOR
  • I AM RECEIVING SO MUCH SUPPORT: SHASHI THAROOR
October 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

ADIPURUSH - MNS COMES OUT IN SUPPORT OF ADIPURUSH MAKERS

  • ADIPURUSH ROW: MNS JUMPS INTO THE DEBATE
TRENDING NEWS