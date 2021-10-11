CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home / News / Breaking News / Breaking News Live Updates - 11 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 11 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 11th October 2021

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: October 11, 2021, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

October 11, 2021 05:55 (IST)

YOGI

  • THEY CALLED RAM FICTITIOUS, NOW ACCEPTING RAM: YOGI
  • BJP BELIEVES IN SABKA SAATH, SABKA VIKAS: U.P CM YOGI
  • OPPN AGAINST BRAHMINS AND HINDUS: U.P CM YOGI ADITYANATH
  • OPPN BACKS TALIBAN: U.P CM YOGI ADITYANATH
  • POLITICAL TOURS BY OPPN NETAS: U.P CM YOGI
  • UNSPARING ATTACK BY YOGI ON PUNJAB, CHHATTISGARH CMs
  • U.P CM’S ‘PRIYANKA SWEEPING THE FLOOR’ JIBE
  • STRICT ACTION AGAINST ILLEGAL CONVERSIONS: YOGI
  • CONG CMs WANT TO SAVE THEIR KURSI: U.P CM YOGI
  • CONG CMs WITH ANTI-INDIA ELEMENTS: U.P CM YOGI
  • ‘OPPN SUPPORTS ANYTHING AGAINST NATION’S SECURITY’
  • OPPOSITION BACKS ANTI- INDIA MEASURES: YOGI
  • OPPN BLOCKS SCHEMES GOOD FOR U.P & INDIA:YOGI
  • TALIBAN APOLOGISTS DIVIDING HINDUS & SIKHS: YOGI
  • TALIBAN APOLOGISTS POLITICISING LAKHIMPUR: YOGI
  • ATTEMPT TO TARGET NAYA KASHMIR, NAYA BHARAT:YOGI
  • ‘OWAISI MUST BE SHOWN THE MIRROR ON J&K INCIDENTS’
  • U.P CM: HINDUS AND SIKHS TARGETED IN KASHMIR
  • SIT FORMED,JUDICIAL PANEL PROBING INCIDENT: YOGI
  • MORE ARRESTS WILL BE MADE ON LAKHIMPUR: U.P CM YOGI
  • INVESTIGATION AS PER DUE PROCEDURE: U.P CM
  • CONG PLAYED POLITICS DURING CORONA: U.P CM
  • POLITICS OVER LAKHIMPUR SHAMEFUL: U.P CM YOGI
  • NO RAHUL, AKHILESH, PRIYANKA DURING COVID: U.P CM YOGI
  • OPPN POLITICISING LAKHIMPUR: U.P CM
  • U.P CM: WE HAVE INITIATED PROBE INTO LAKHIMPUR
  • GUILTY WON’T BE SPARED: U.P CM YOGI ADITYANATH
  • NO ONE CAN TAKE LAW INTO THEIR OWN HANDS: YOGI
  • NO PLACE FOR VIOLENCE IN A DEMOCRACY: CM YOGI
  • LAKHIMPUR KHERI INCIDENT IS UNFORTUNATE: YOGI
October 11, 2021 05:55 (IST)

PM

  • PM’S GATISHAKTI BRINGS 16 DEPTs TOGETHER
  • 16 CENTRAL GOVT DEPTs TOGETHER UNDER GATISHAKTI
  • GATISHAKTI MASTER PLAN A MAJOR GOVERNANCE TOOL
  • 16 DEPTs TOGETHER ON SINGLE DIGITAL PLATFORM
  • PM TO UNVEIL GATISHAKTI MASTER PLAN ON OCT 13
October 11, 2021 05:55 (IST)

J&K

  • J&K COPS ARREST U.P RESIDENT MOHAMMAD ANAS
  • ANAS ACCUSED OF SENDING RELIGIOUS PLACES’ VIDEOS
  • ANAS ALLEGEDLY SENT VIDEOS TO PAK HANDLERS
October 11, 2021 05:55 (IST)

DRUG

  • SECOND FOREIGN NATIONAL ARRESTED IN DRUG CASE
  • 20TH ARREST MADE BY NCB IN MUMBAI DRUG CASE
October 11, 2021 05:55 (IST)

COVID

  • INDIA RECORDS 18,166 NEW COVID CASES IN 24 HOURS
  • 18,166 NEW CASES, LOWEST IN 214 DAYS
October 11, 2021 05:55 (IST)

CHINA

  • 13TH CORPS COMMANDER LEVEL TALKS CONCLUDE






