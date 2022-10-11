CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#MulayamSingh#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 11 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 11 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 11th October 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: October 11, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

October 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM'S MEGA INNOVATION PUSH IN GUJARAT

    October 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM MODI ON 3-DAY VISIT TO GUJARAT

    • MODHERA BECOMES INDIA’S 1ST SOLAR POWERED VILLAGE
    • PM INAUGURATES INDIA’S 1ST ‘SOLAR VILLAGE’
    • PM TAKES PART IN SUN TEMPLE SHOW AT MODHERA
    • PM INAUGURATES 3-D PROJECTION AT SUN TEMPLE
    October 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MULAYAM SINGH YADAV - PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO SP PATRIARCH MULAYAM

    • SHARED A GREAT CONNECTION WITH MULAYAM SINGH: PM
    • MULAYAM ALWAYS HAD FAITH IN ME: PM MODI
    • PM: MULAYAM WAS SENSITIVE TOWARDS PEOPLE’S PROBLEMS
    • MULAYAM SINGH YADAV WAS A REMARKABLE PERSONALITY:PM
    • PM MODI CONDOLES DEATH OF MULAYAM SINGH YADAV
    October 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    DILIP GHOSH - HERO DOG HURT IN ANTI TERROR OPERATION

    • HERO DOG UNDERGOING TREATMENT
    • ‘ZOOM’ RECEIVED GUNSHOT INJURY DURING ANANTNAG OP
    October 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CONG PREZ POLLS - CONG PREZ POLLS: SHASHI THAROOR REFUTES CLAIMS

    • RUMOURS OF NOMINATION WITHDRAWAL FALSE: THAROOR
    • I AM RECEIVING SO MUCH SUPPORT: SHASHI THAROOR
    October 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON REIGN OF TERROR IN PAK

    • MULTIPLE TTP ATTACKS ON FORCES & CIVILIANS:SOURCE
    • TERROR ATTACKS ON SCHOOLS KILLS 3 STUDENTS:SOURCE
    • TERROR ATTACKS ON SCHOOLS IN SWAT VALLEY:SOURCE
    • SCHOOLS IN SWAT VALLEY VANDALISED BY TTP:SOURCE
    • TTP RUNNING KIDNAPPING & EXTORTION RACKETS:SOURCE
    • 5 KILLED IN TTP BOMBING IN NORTH WEST PAK:SOURCE
    • TOP INTEL SOURCES ON TTP’S REIGN OF TERROR
    Read more

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

    Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

    TRENDING NEWS